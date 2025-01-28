Hailee Steinfeld Encourages Women to 'Give Breasts the Attention They Deserve' in Super Bowl Ad: (Exclusive)

The actress, along with comedian Wanda Sykes, is partnering with Novartis to encourage women to prioritize breast health and understand their breast cancer risk

Hailee Steinfeld is putting breasts front and center — right in the middle of the Super Bowl.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star has teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novartis to encourage women to prioritize their breast health in a new Super Bowl ad.

The 15-second spot encourages women of all ages to understand their chances of developing breast cancer — the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — by taking a risk assessment test at the website YourAttentionPlease.com.

Steinfeld talked to PEOPLE exclusively about her involvement in the campaign.

“I, like so many people, know somebody that has been affected by breast cancer,” Steinfeld, 28, tells PEOPLE. She says the ad campaign is an opportunity to "help bring awareness to breast cancer and the importance of knowing your risk and prioritizing your breast health. [It] was something that was of the utmost importance to me personally and something I consider a great honor to be a part of.”

Courtesy of Novartis Behind-the-scenes from Hailee Steinfeld's Novartis Super Bowl commercial.

The ad also features comedian and breast cancer survivor Wanda Sykes.

"When I was 47, I went in for a breast reduction expecting a straightforward surgery," she said in a press release. " I never imagined breast cancer would be lurking. It totally caught me off guard, and I’m pretty sure early detection saved my life."

Sykes continued: "As an avid football fan, I know the big game is the perfect time to remind women to know their risks, get checked regularly, and encourage others to do the same.”

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the ad, which will air Feb. 9 during the Super Bowl, the camera zooms in on the chests of cheerleaders, Mardi Gras revelers and other women having fun. Clad in a plunging black gown, Steinfeld urges. “Let’s give breasts the attention they deserve most.”

At the center of the campaign is YourAttentionPlease.com, a website that provides information about breast health and risk factors. It encourages women from all backgrounds to learn more about their personal risk through a quiz and to schedule routine screenings.



“It was so empowering to lean into the fact that there is such a fixation that society has created around women's breasts — and taking that and using it in a way that changes the narrative and turns that attention on the more important aspect behind women's breasts," Steinfeld explains. "And that is our breast health, and encouraging people to do the simple task of going to yourattentionplease.com, taking an assessment, and understanding their body, and their risk and their history."



Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews Hailee Steinfeld and her fiancé Josh Allen step out in Paris.

She's also excited to be part of a Super Bowl ad. “It's such a massive event and I'd be lying if I said a Super Bowl commercial wasn't a bucket list experience for me,” Steinfeld says. “So this is really huge, and I'm so honored and so proud to be a part of this and have this be my first Super Bowl commercial.”

While the Hawkeye alum's fiancé, Josh Allen, didn't make it to the Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills, Steinfeld said “it depends” where she’ll watch the game this year. “I love a Super Bowl party," she says. Her must-have? "Nachos, for sure." And, she adds, "I'm a big cookie gal, so as long as there's, like, Super Bowl-themed cookies at the party, that's a highlight for me."



