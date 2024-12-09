Hailey Bieber just debuted 'Cashmere Blonde' hair for winter

Whilst winter normally ushers in darker hair colours and chocolate hues, Hailey Bieber has challenged the status quo. Enter: 'Cashmere Blonde' locks.

On Sunday 8 December, the American It-girl was snapped at one of her first public appearances since giving birth to her first child, Jack Blues with husband and Grammy-winning singer, Justin Bieber.

Hailey stepped out to support one of her best friends, Gigi Hadid, at her Guest in Residence LA store opening. Hailey is known for being loyal to a close circle of trusted friends, so it's no surprise that she showed up to celebrate at the launch event.

Hailey Bieber looked radiant at the Guest In Residence store opening. (River Callaway)

The Rhode Skin founder looked radiant in a deep red velvet minidress, with sheer black tights and pointed-toe slingbacks. However, we couldn't help but notice her lighter locks which were pulled back in a chic half up, half down hairstyle and secured with a festive black bow.

Hailey debuted a light-toned shade that is a shift from her recent chestnut tresses, known as 'Cashmere Blonde.' It's a soft, luxurious blonde that stems from highlighting techniques. ICYMI: Her go-to hair colourist Matt Rez, aka @colorbymattrez, shared the hair transformation in an Instagram reel. In the video, the beauty muse is donned in a taupe brown oversized fur coat and is applying the viral Rhode Lip Peptide in the shade 'Cinnamon'. Matt captioned the post, 'Lighter for @haileybieber'

This celebrity-approved shade combines cool and warm tones to create a creamy, neutral finish. It is characterised by its understated elegance, often blending beige, pearl and ash tones for a multidimensional look. How does it differ from other blonde hues? If done correctly, the finish look is extremely silky due to the mixture of shades.

Hailey Bieber has lightened her blonde locks for winter. (@haileybieber)

To achieve this chic look you have to have a soft neutral base. Neither too warm nor too cool, cashmere blonde suits a variety of skin tones because of its balanced undertones. For Hailey, Matt left her rich, warm brown base and built off this.

The most important part of this bronde look comes from the dimensional highlights. Your hairdresser will often incorporate fine highlights or lowlights to create depth and movement, mimicking natural light reflection. As we can see, the beauty muses team opted for ash blonde highlights that framed her face. The overall look is smooth and polished, much like the texture of cashmere fabric, giving it a sophisticated edge.

Looking for a way to elevate your blonde locks this winter? Take this cue from Hailey and opt for the easy-to-maintain, Cashmere Blonde.