Hailey Bieber shakes up her maternity wardrobe in a sheer lace catsuit

It seems Hailey Bieber is taking a page from Kylie Jenner’s maternity style playbook.

A month after announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Justin, the model and Rhode beauty founder stepped out in a sheer black catsuit while on a date night in New York City. She paired the see-through style, which featured a floral lace pattern and ruffles at the neckline, with a long leather coat, high pointed pumps and her staple sunglasses.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Justin, meanwhile, opted for baggy layers in an oversized grey T-shirt and tan sweater. As an experimental move, he wore two sets of basketball shorts, one red and one white, stacked on top of each other. He opted to finish his look with white socks, black leather Mary Janes, and a brown velvet “C” baseball hat.

Gotham - Getty Images

Hailey’s maternity looks have so far primarily consisted of laid-back essentials – including cropped T-shirts, boxy blazers, and wide-leg trousers – but this latest look proves that she's becoming more experimental with her pregnancy style. Her outfit feels like a similar vibe to the LaQuan Smith catsuit that Kylie Jenner wore in 2021 when pregnant with her second child, Aire.

Gotham

When it came to glam, Bieber opted for a casual claw-clip updo with face-framing tendrils. Her favourite accessories, including a small black handbag and her signature oval-shaped black sunglasses, finished off her look.

The model could also be seen wearing a glossy (undoubtedly Rhode) lip, as well as her shiny new engagement ring. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, the ring features a megawatt oval-cut diamond set in a gold band. Bieber revealed the upgraded jewellery after renewing her vows with Justin for their fifth wedding anniversary.

You Might Also Like