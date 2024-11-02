Hailey and Justin Bieber share first family photo after giving birth

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber: a baby boy called Jack Blues.

Since the birth announced back in late August, Hailey's been keeping herself busy. So far, she's been unveiling some seriously mega updates with her beauty brand Rhode: from unveiling the new product Rhode Beauty Barrier Butter (while wearing a *gorge* YSL trouser suit) with a VIP event attended by the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner to launching a Rhode pop-up in London back in October.

She's been keeping her experiences of motherhood largely under wraps as she protects her young child's privacy but she has shared a handful of cute moments featuring her baby. The first took place earlier this week, as she shared a pic to her IG Story of Jack Blues' feet in a baby romper featuring an "I Voted" sticker as a nod to the forthcoming US elections.

This was the first picture that Hailey has shared of Jack Blues after giving birth, and she has since followed it up with an adorable family photo displaying matching Halloween fits.

In an IG carousel, she showed off pics of herself wearing a red wig, black roll neck top with 3/4 length sleeves and a pair of low slung combat trousers with her husband Justin rocking matching beige combat trousers and a black cap.

In case you're wondering what this couple's costume refers to, the duo are dressed as none other than Kim Possible and her BFF Ron Stoppable from the Disney cartoon Kim Possible.

The best bit? Even baby Jack Blues got in the action, wearing a pink onesie in reference to Rufus, the show's naked mole rat sidekick.

Seriously adorable!





