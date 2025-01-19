'Hair looks younger': Shoppers call this growth oil, down to $11, 'liquid gold'

Finding more hair in your brush or shower drain? Suffering from a plague of split ends? Just want to make your hair softer, stronger and happier? Same. Our quest for the best options for natural hair growth has led us in many directions (see our roundup of the best hair growth products), and one of our discoveries was definitely worth sharing: Wild Growth Hair Oil, a cult favorite that more than 24,000 Amazon shoppers have given their five-star seal of approval. Right now, the oil is on sale for just $11.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

How much would you pay for longer, stronger hair? Many might fork over an arm and a leg — but at just $10 (down from $13), this growth oil is a much more preferable bargain. Aside from a few quick dips, we also haven't seen the price on this drop any lower this year.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Wild Growth uses a mixture of oils — coconut, olive, jojoba, pumpkin seed and others — along with additional natural ingredients to help promote thicker, longer hair. Coconut oil helps to moisturize hair and repair split ends (same with jojoba oil), so that new hair growth remains hydrated and healthy; some evidence also suggests that using olive oil on the hair helps to stimulate growth by, among other things, strengthening hair follicles. And pumpkin seed oil isn't only for fall recipes, folks: In one study, the ingredient appeared to promote hair growth in test subjects.

Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which also helps reduce the amount of heat damage done to locks in the process of styling.

Get back to those luxuriously strong tresses at any age. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say Wild Growth Hair Oil is the real deal.

Pros 👍

"OMG," marveled a new convert. "This is one of the best products I have ever purchased. When I say 'hair growth,' I mean it. This helps your hair to grow and thicken up, and those bald spots will not be bald anymore after using this growth oil. It even grew my daughter's edges back. I love it!"

Some reviewers even started using this after going totally bald for a fresh start. "I bought this product because I shaved off my hair to have a fresh start from six years of bleaching and dying my hair," wrote one. "Not only has my hair been growing like crazy (which I'm so happy about), it feels so much more fluffy and healthy than I could ever remember."

"I am a 65-year-old woman who still colors her hair and it has taken a beating," confessed another user. "My hair was dried and frizzy. I've tried numerous oils, but nothing worked like this. [Now,] my hair looks 'younger.' "

A final fan added, "This product is great! I have a really itchy and dry scalp in some spots on my head and it provided relief. It's also stimulated hair growth in a spot where I was losing hair on my temples! It will be a staple oil for me from now on."

Cons 👎

"Hate the smell, but I've seen results," reasoned a reviewer, adding, "Will buy again soon." (For what it's worth, opinions seem to be divided here: Some express a dislike for the smell, and others say it's "amazing," as one user claimed. The scent comes from a blend of natural plant-based ingredients, including essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint.)

Another shopper focused on its consistency, saying: "The first time I left it in overnight like one of the reviews suggested. Whoa, that took a week of shampooing to remove! However, I do believe that I saw growth that time. The second time I was more careful and only left it in for 30 minutes — still took three shampoos to remove the greasiness."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

