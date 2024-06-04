Half of men struggle to express their feelings verbally, according to a poll. Research of 1,000 men found 19 per cent find it easier to reveal their emotions written down than they do in person. Fear of embarrassment (42 per cent), feeling awkward (39 per cent) and nervousness about looking weak (30 per cent), were among the main reasons for this. It also emerged partners are the people men feel most comfortable opening up to, but dads and colleagues are the hardest to have a meaningful chat with. And the top reasons why they find it hard to open up to their father include 'the fact he doesn't express his feelings to me' (42 per cent) and that 'we've never had a deep meaningful conversation before' (42 per cent). The research was commissioned by Hallmark [https://www.hallmark.co.uk/], which has teamed up with men’s suicide prevention charity ANDY’S MAN CLUB, to launch a unique collection of Father’s Day cards carefully crafted to convey messages of love, appreciation and understanding.