Halle Berry felt she 'absolutely carried' Catwoman's failure on her own

Catwoman, starring the Oscar-winning actress as Patience Phillips and her superhero alter ego, was a critical and commercial flop upon its 2004 release. It was named Worst Picture at the Razzies and Berry appeared in person to accept the Worst Actress dishonour while holding her Oscar. Discussing the film with Entertainment Weekly for its 20th anniversary, Berry admitted she hated shouldering the blame for its failure by herself. "I felt like it was Halle Berry's failure, but I didn't make it alone. All these years, I've absolutely carried it."