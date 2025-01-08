Harley-Davidson opens the 2025 lineup with touring models and trikes

We’ll have to wait to see the full 2025 lineup, but Harley-Davidson has opened the showroom doors for six of its long-haulers. The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer revealed three Grand American Touring models and the 2025 versions of the Harley-Davidson Trike.

Harley-Davidson also announced three Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings on select models. Each special paint treatment includes a black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl background. The special treatments are Mystic Shift, Midnight Firestorm, and Whiskey Firestorm.

Harley-Davison will introduce additional 2025 motorcycles on January 23, 2025, including the latest CVO (Custom Vehicle Operation) collection.

2025 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models

Courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Built for long-distance touring in comfort and style, the returning models Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models are the Street Glide, Road Glide, Road King Special motorcycles.

Street Glide

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide with Midnight Firestorm paint.



Starting at $27,749, the Street Glide has a batwing fairing, LED signature lighting, 18-inch rear and 19-inch front wheels, and a one-piece seat. Ample power comes from a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine with liquid-cooled cylinder heads.

Road Glide

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide with Blue Burst paint.



The 2025 Road Glide starts at $27,999. Equipped with shark-nose fairing and cast wheels, the Road Glide is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. For 2025, it has cast wheels, improved aerodynamics, and lighter weight.

Road King Special

2025 Harley-Davidson Road King Special with Whiskey Fire paint.



The Road King Special starts at $25,749. Powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the bike features blacked-out styling, stretched hard-shell saddlebags with one-touch opening, and mini-ape handlebars to encourage good posture in an upright riding position.

2025 Harley-Davidson Trike models

2025 Harley-Davidson Trike models.



Riders who desire greater storage capacity for the road or want the added confidence of an extra wheel will be glad to learn that Harley-Davidson carried over the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler, and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles. The three Trike models get their power from Milwaukee-eight 114 engines.

Freewheeler

2025 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler in Vivid Black with Black Trim.



The FreeWheeler starts at $31,999. This model has blacked-out styling, mini-ape handlebars, bobtail fenders, passenger grab handles, and storage for two full-face helmets in the trunk.

Road Glide 3

2025 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 with Whiskey Fire Chrome special paiht.



The 2025 Road Glide 3, starting at $34,999, adds a Sharknose fairing with Dual Daymaker LED headlamps and an infotainment system.

Tri Glide Ultra

2025 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra with Billiard Gray paint and black trim.



Starting at $37,999, the Tri Glide Ultra features a batwing fairing with fairing lowers, blacked-out styling, a King Tour-Pack Luggage carrier with a lock and lights, and a larger passenger seat.

The post Harley-Davidson opens the 2025 lineup with touring models and trikes appeared first on The Manual.