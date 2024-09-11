Harris-Trump Debate: Celebrity Reactions To The Biggest Political Night Of The Year So Far

kamala harris listens to former us president and republican presidential candidate donald trump speak during a presidential debate
Harris-Trump Debate: Celebrity ReactionsSAUL LOEB

Kamala Harris might have received a long-awaited endorsement from Taylor Swift minutes after last night’s presidential debate with Donald Trump came to a finale, but it seems Swift isn’t the only A-lister to share their thoughts over the US vice president and former president’s debating skills.

On Monday night, the two presidential candidates for 2024 took to the podiums at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Centre for a debate hosted by ABC News. It marked the first meeting between the two White House hopefuls and began with Harris walking over to her opponent’s podium to deliver him a handshake to kickstart the debate.

Everyone from Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden and more have taken to social media to post their reactions to the Harris’ goading of Trump and his unfounded claims and angry demeanour.

kamala harris listens to former us president and republican presidential candidate donald trump speak during a presidential debate
The Washington Post - Getty Images

Here are the best celebrity reactions from the Harris-Trump debate:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

