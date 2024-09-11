Harris-Trump Debate: Celebrity Reactions To The Biggest Political Night Of The Year So Far

Kamala Harris might have received a long-awaited endorsement from Taylor Swift minutes after last night’s presidential debate with Donald Trump came to a finale, but it seems Swift isn’t the only A-lister to share their thoughts over the US vice president and former president’s debating skills.

On Monday night, the two presidential candidates for 2024 took to the podiums at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Centre for a debate hosted by ABC News. It marked the first meeting between the two White House hopefuls and began with Harris walking over to her opponent’s podium to deliver him a handshake to kickstart the debate.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Everyone from Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden and more have taken to social media to post their reactions to the Harris’ goading of Trump and his unfounded claims and angry demeanour.

The Washington Post - Getty Images

Here are the best celebrity reactions from the Harris-Trump debate:

Trump sounds barking mad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2024

Chewed. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 11, 2024

Doing all that yelling and lying. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 11, 2024

I don’t know how she can keep a straight face with this nut going on about “executing the baby after it’s born”…that’s murder. Or, as others have said, “a school shooting”. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 11, 2024

America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2024

After tonight’s debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President.



I am once again urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and DO SOMETHING – phone bank, knock on doors, talk to any and… pic.twitter.com/wEm07dVYkR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 11, 2024

Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. @KamalaHarris will be a president for all Americans.



Let's get to work: https://t.co/EuAXRi0gI2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2024

Honestly, I was anxious about this debate but what is clear is that Kamala not only has a vision for the future and lifting America up but she is just so much even-tempered and so much smarter that Trump. She crushed him. #Debate2024 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 11, 2024

Him: We are a failing, 3rd-World nation!

We're headed for WWIII!

They're killing babies after they're born!

Haitian migrants are eating your pets!

Couldn't think of anything he'd do differently on Jan 6th!#AngryDefensiveandWeird 🤬🤪

Her: Presidential 🇺🇸#WeAreNOTGoingBack — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 11, 2024

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like