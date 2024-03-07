Harry and Meghan to hire UK-based PR in run-up to mystery project

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to bolster their communications team, as well as their profile - Getty Images/Andrew Chin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to hire a UK-based PR expert as Meghan prepares to launch a mystery product.

The couple are understood to have been courting British PR executives as they seek to bolster their communications team, as well as their profile.

It comes with the Duchess about to unveil a new commercial venture on which she has been working for many months.

The initiative, which had been billed as a lifestyle and wellness brand, had been expected to launch last autumn, but was delayed as it evolved and “took different shapes.”

Speculation is rife that it will be a version of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s multimillion-dollar lifestyle business, but aides insist that is not the case.

They say the venture is highly personal and “genuine to who she is”.

Meghan’s fans and followers who share her outlook and interests will be able to buy into the product and participate in the world that she creates.

Primary focus

The venture is likely to expand over time. If successful, it is thought likely to become the Duchess’s primary focus in the longer term.

Meanwhile, the couple’s five-year Netflix deal is due to expire at the end of 2025, with a contract renewal looking increasingly unlikely.

However, their Archewell Productions arm has various projects in production, including rom-coms and documentaries.

Their adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romantic novel, Meet Me at the Lake, is now thought to have been assigned a writer. Netflix confirmed last month that they were also working on a scripted series.

The Sussexes will be under pressure to secure a ratings hit to justify their reputed $100 million payday.

A previous commercial venture came to an end last summer when Spotify, the audio streaming giant, prematurely ended its lucrative deal amid reports of disappointing audiences.

As they gear up for the next phase of their working lives, Meghan, in particular, is maintaining a relatively high profile.

The couple spent three days in Whistler, Canada, last month as they marked the one-year-countdown to the Invictus Games 2025,

Meghan allowed photographs of herself enjoying a “perfect” ski trip with friends in Utah to appear on social media, while the Duke made a whistlestop dash to the UK to spend 30 minutes with his father, the King, following his cancer diagnosis.

The couple also launched a new sussex.com website as they aim to separate their personal endeavours from their charity work and think longer term.

Harry and Meghan have recently launched their new sussex.com website - Mike Segar/REUTERS

On Thursday, it was announced that Meghan had joined forces with actress Geena Davis to raise awareness about the ways mothers are depicted on television

The Duchess said a new report highlighted the “gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume”.

She said her experiences as an actress, a producer and mother had “amplified” her belief in supporting mothers “both behind the lens and in front of it”.

A study funded by the couple’s Archewell Foundation found that portrayals of mothers on television did not always reflect reality. It concluded that change was needed in order to shift public attitudes and policy.

The campaign is being led by Moms First, a long time partner of Archewell, and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

On Friday, Meghan is to join a panel discussion at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen. Meghan will speak alongside Katie Couric and Brooke Shields.

The event, which runs from Mar 8-16, will focus on social media “creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular”.