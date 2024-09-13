Harry Styles Just Returned To The FROW At London Fashion Week For S.S. Daley's SS25 Show

Setting the hearts of fashionphiles in the capital alight, Harry Styles today made his return to the London Fashion Week FROW, to attend his close collaborator Steven Stokey-Daley's SS25 show.

Sandwiched between British Vogue's Laura Ingham and the imitable Anna Wintour – who was draped in a Kamala Harris scarf, no less – Styles proved his fashion credentials on the front row. Other VIP guests of today's S.S. Daley show included Emma Corrin and Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Of course, Style's connection with Stokey-Daley's namesake brand runs deep. Styles’ working relationship with the Liverpool native dates back to 2020 when he was initially introduced to Daley’s craftsmanship via his renowned stylist, Harry Lambert. Lambert announced an open call for emerging designers to submit their work via his social platforms, to which Stokey-Daley applied and Lambert followed up asking for his graduate collection, and the rest, as they say, is history. Styles promptly then wore Stokey-Daley's designs in the video for his 2020 single 'Golden', putting the designer's name and creations firmly on the fashion map.

Hearst Owned

In January 2024, it was also announced that Styles had become a minority shareholder in Stokey-Daley's brand. While exact details of the deal were kept private, in a statement, the designer said: 'Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house.'

Stuart C. Wilson

Styles first attended London Fashion Week in 2013, where he sat on the front row at Fashion East's SS14 offering.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like