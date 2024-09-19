Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has authorized Novavax's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

The mRNA vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, has been reformulated to target the JN.1 subvariant of Omicron.

It will replace the previous version of the protein-based vaccine, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall's respiratory virus season.

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved Moderna's updated mRNA COVID vaccine.

It is still reviewing Pfizer's updated mRNA vaccine, with a decision expected soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press