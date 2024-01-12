Health Canada recalls Quaker granola bars: What products parents should be tossing out to stay safe

Here's a running list of latest recalls Canadian parents need to know about in 2024. (Getty)

From baby formula to walkers and nasal spray, parents in Canada should be keeping up-to-date on latest recall notices from Health Canada.

We've got you covered. Here are all the recalls you need to know about since the start of 2024.

(Photos: tastyrewards.com)

Recalled items: Quaker granola bars

Date of recall: Jan. 11, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Granola bars and cereals

Issue: Microbial contamination — salmonella

What to do: Do not consume, sell or distribute

Should I worry?

According to the Health Canada recall, Canadians who have purchased any of the 36 types of Quaker-brand granola bars listed, or the Cap'n Crunch Treat Bars (Berry) should toss out the product or return it to the retailer. Expiration dates for these products extend into the fall of 2024.

"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination," the recall said.

While there have been no illnesses reported in relation to these product, the recall was triggered by a recall in another country. "Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the agency warned, adding it can even lead to deadly infections.

(Photo: Health Canada)

Recalled item: IKEA USB charger dark grey

Date of recall: Jan. 10, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey (model number ICPSW5-40-1)

Issue: Burn hazard, electrical hazard

What to do: Immediately stop using and return to IKEA for a refund

Should I worry?

The recall warns "wear and tear of the power cable may pose thermal burn and shock hazards to consumers."

Though there haven't been any incidents reported in Canada, the company received 17 reports worldwide of damage to the power cable, including reports of "thermal burns and electric shock by consumers."

Health Canada advises consumers to "stop using the recalled product and return it to IKEA for a refund. Proof of purchase is not required."

(Photo: Health Canada)

Recalled items: Vegan gluten-free margherita pizza

Date of recall: Jan. 9, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Farm Boy brand Vegan Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

Issue: Undeclared milk

What to do: Do not consume if allergic or sensitive to milk

Should I worry?

The pizzas are being recalled because they contain milk, which is not declared on the label. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, Health Canada said.

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the agency warned, adding the product should be either thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

(Photo: Health Canada)

Recalled items: Energy drinks

Date of recall: Jan. 9, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Various caffeinated energy drinks and mixes

Issue: Non-compliances of caffeine content and labelling requirements

What to do: Do not consume, sell or distribute

Should I worry?

According to Health Canada, 47 brands of energy drinks — including Monster, Redbull and Prime — are being recalled due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."

It said energy drinks must not contain more than 180 milligrams of caffeine in a single-serving in Canada, and the caffeine content must be labelled in English and French.

The agency warned, "high levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects."

Photo credit: ctchealth.ca

Recalled items: Life brand nasal decongestant spray

Date of recall: Jan. 3-4, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Life Brand Long Lasting Decongestant Nasal Spray 15 mL & Life Brand Decongestant Nasal Spray 20mL

Issue: Labelling — may have incorrect Drug Facts Table on the back of the bottle.

What to do: Consult healthcare provider

Should I worry?

Health Canada has not advised those who have these products to toss it out or immediately stop using it. The recall advised to "consult your healthcare provider prior to discontinuing use of the affected product or for any health concerns."

Those who purchased the items can contact the recalling company for any questions about the recall.

Photo credit: Government of Canada

Recalled item: Olmitos Basic Zoo Walker

Date of recall: Jan. 3, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Olmitos Basic Zoo Walker

Issue: Injury hazard — product is banned in Canada.

What to do: Stop using, destroy, return for refund

Should I worry?

These baby walkers are "are banned in Canada and may pose an injury hazard," the recall read. The issue is that children in these baby walkers are exposed to hazards and may also fall down the stairs, "which could result in injury or death."

Health Canada has recalled 74 units of the Olmitos brand baby walker that have been sold in Canada since December 2021. There have been no injuries reported in Canada, but the agency is warning parents to get rid of the item.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and either destroy the product or return the product to TradeInn.com for a refund," it advised. Canadians who want to return the products can contact: support@tradeinn.com.

Photo credit: Government of Canada

Recalled item: Zebra blinds and roller shades

Date of recall: Jan. 2, 2024

What do I need to know?

Product: Zebra blinds and Roller shades with chain and chain guard

Issue: Strangulation hazard

What to do: Stop using and contact company

Should I worry?

Health Canada warns this product poses a strangulation hazard, as the blinds do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

"Young children may pull looped cords around their neck, or become entangled in the cords, causing a strangulation hazard and even death," the recall said. More information on the hazard is available on Blind Cord Safety.

Though there have been no reports of incidents in Canada, 286 units have been sold in the country from June to December last year. The agency advises those who have the item to immediately stop using it, and "contact the company Juste des Stores/True Blinds for a cordless replacement system and additional instructions." The company can be contacted by phone at 1(844)741-9835 or by email at info@justedesstores.ca and info@trueblinds.com.

Photo credit: Government of Canada

Recalled item: Enfamil brand infant formula

Date of recall: Dec. 31, 2023

What do I need to know?

Product: Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic (infant formula)

Issue: Microbial contamination

What to do: Do not use, sell or distribute

Should I worry?

Health Canada is warning parents about the potential contamination of this product with Cronobacter sakazakii — a pathogenic bacteria that can cause illness, especially in infants.

Parents and caretakers should check if they have the recalled product, and then dispose of it or return to the seller.

The recall was triggered by the company and there have been no known illnesses from this product to date. "If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider," the recall advised.

