It's one of the world's largest membership-only retail warehouse clubs. That's right -- we are talking about the Washington-headquartered corporation Costco Wholesale. On average, a single Costco location brings in over half a million dollars in revenue daily; an incredible number evidencing the popularity of the company's abundant merchandise among its consumer base.

And when it comes to Costco's seemingly-endless aisles of grocery products, there is no shortage of choices with which to fill your pantry or fridge. Decadent muffins, saucy frozen lasagnas, oozy grilled cheeses, and more fill the warehouse's expansive bakery, meat, and freezer sections. But for those seeking lighter options, Costco's packs of sugary chocolate chip cookies or sodium-heavy pre-made enchilada platters may not appeal. Thankfully, the wholesaler is chock-full of some wonderfully nutritious options that, while perhaps lesser known, are no less delicious than their rich, higher-calorie counterparts. From bread loaded with grains to wild caught fish to cooking sprays composed of nutritious fats, here are some of the healthiest foods you can find at Costco.

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains And Seeds

Dave's Killer Bread - Wild As Light/Shutterstock

From French toast to lunchtime sandwiches to homemade bread crumbs, bread is a big part of the American diet. Finding one that sets your taste buds ablaze while also providing nutritional benefits can be a struggle, as many breads found in the grocery store contain empty calories -- that is, calories that are high in number, yet low in nutrients. Fear not, however: Costco has a solution for your toast-time woes.

Introducing Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds, a bread containing 5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 260 milligrams of Omega-3s, and 22 different whole grains per single slice -- as the front of each loaf displays proudly on its packaging. Organic and baked with non-GMO ingredients, each sliced loaf of Dave's Killer is soft and pillowy on the inside, with an outer crust liberally sprinkled by an assortment of crunchy protein-packed seeds and whole grains. Costco warehouse sells these coveted healthy loaves in two-packs, as opposed to the standard single loaf you'll find in most regular grocers -- offering a more economical option for snagging your nutritious vessels for the coming week's grilled cheese lunches.

Organic Riced Cauliflower

Organic Riced Cauliflower from Costco - Costco

If you have a rice allergy or are simply looking for a lower-calorie option to serve as your side dish at dinner, you may want to consider giving cauliflower rice a try. Riced cauliflower is a popular, lighter alternative to traditional rice, but the time required to develop the dish (hint: it involves chopping up multiple heads of the white veggie and squeezing out all the excess liquid) may not be feasible in the middle of a busy week. That's where Costco's frozen Organic Riced Cauliflower comes into play to save the day.

The Purely Frozen's Organic Riced Cauliflower is available in the freezer sections of the wholesaler's various locations. The product comes with four 16 ounce bags that contain only organically-harvested cauliflower: no preservatives or artificial flavor-enhancers added. The pre-portioned small bags are microwaveable, making the perfect grab-and-go healthy side dish for your entree on a bustling evening. Purely Frozen is naturally gluten free, and contains only 20 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates per serving. Whether you have allergies, weight-loss goals, or just want to work some extra veggies into your diet, consider tossing a bag into your cart during your next stroll through the warehouse.

Kimnori Seasoned Seaweed Snack

Kimnori seaweed from Costco - Costco

Most traditionally associated with Eastern diets, seaweed has gone from being underrated in the West to being much more prevalent and popular in previously-skeptical countries around the world. Seaweed provides eaters with an extremely low calorie yet nutrient-dense snacking option, and its briny taste and slightly crackly texture is being enjoyed by an increasing number of consumers. It brings important vitamins and mineralssuch as iron, iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, antioxidants and more to the table, and is associated with improved thyroid function, as well as overall gut and heart health.

If adding more seaweed to your diet is one of your goals this year, look no further than the Kimnori brand, available in bulk packs at Costco. The Kimnori Seasoned Seaweed Snack product is nothing but roasted seaweed strips sprinkled lightly with sea salt and packaged in 20-calorie snack packs -- perfect for a low-calorie, on-the-go pick-me-up. In addition, the Kimnori brand is certified organic, harvested naturally from the water in which it grows. Consider adding this one to your pantry if being transported to the salty seaside with every nutritious nibble appeals to you.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

Costco's organic quinoa - Costco

Finding enjoyable and hearty sources of plant protein is paramount for many modern consumers -- and quinoa more than fits the bill. Quinoa is a gluten-free, protein-filled, nutrient-dense seed originating in South America. When prepared, it is often used in place of rice or other grains in savory meals, but it can also take on a sweet flavor profile, as well. Whether rolled into peanut butter breakfast balls or stirred into a bowl of morning oatmeal, quinoa delivers on antioxidants, fiber, folate, zinc, and protein in leagues -- making it an ultra-healthy addition to many diets.

Costco's Kirkland brand offers a massive 4 ½ pound bag of this powerful little super-seed for purchase by card-carrying members in its warehouses. The best part? Costco's quinoa is certified organically sourced, meaning you can benefit from all the nutritious perks without having to worry about any problematic additives, fertilizers, or ecologically damaging farming practices surrounding its growth. "From Andean Farmers To Your Table," the front of the bag reads -- an appetizing, inviting claim, to be sure.

Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna

Wild Tuna from Costco - Costco

Ahh, canned tuna; one of the most versatile and easy proteins there is. Whether stuffing it into a sandwich, sprinkling it on a salad, forming it into patties, or topping it on crackers, there's no shortage of uses for this low-calorie fish. And when it comes to your next bulk purchase of canned tuna, consider ditching your regular go-to tuna brand and filling your pantry instead with this next fabulous Costco find.

Wild Planet Albacore Wild Tuna is sourced exactly the way its name suggests -- from the wild. The celebrated Wild Planet company does not rely on controversial fish farming, but rather more sustainable fishing methods, to secure its various all-natural seafood products. The way in which its tuna is cooked and packaged is also unique to the brand, as Wild Planet cooks its tuna within the can it will be sealed in as opposed to cooking it elsewhere and then transferring it. This unique method allows for all of the heart-healthy omega-3s which are naturally leached out during the cooking process to be preserved within the can itself. No water or oil is added to the mixture before the can is sealed, either; when you pop open a can of Wild Planet tuna, any liquid pooling you see comes only from the fish's natural juices. How's that for a healthy tuna wrap for lunch?

Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Almond Butter

Almond butter from Costco - Costco

Nut butters can be a delicious source of protein and healthy fats, but some options come with preservatives or added sugars that many would prefer to avoid. Cue Costco's Kirkland-branded natural almond butter take, which comes with zero grams of added sugar, 17 grams of fat, and 6 whole grams of protein per two tablespoons. Its only listed ingredient is organic roasted almonds -- a nice, simple, nutritious spread for your morning toast.

But if almond butter isn't your thing, Costco's got you covered there, too. Kirkland also offers an Organic Creamy Peanut Butter option with a very similar nutrition label. Every two tablespoons of the peanut option comes with 8 grams of protein, 15 grams of fat, and 0 grams of added sugar. Unlike the almond version, however, the Kirkland peanut butter comes with two ingredients listed on its label: organic peanuts, and the addition of sea salt. Depending on your individual preferences or needs, either one of these takes would make for a healthier base for your child's nut butter and jelly sandwich -- or, you know, your own.

Autumn's Gold Grain Free Granola Bars

Autumn's Gold Grain Free Granola Bars - Costco

Granola bars are notorious for being sugar bombs, with some brands sporting as much added sugar per serving as a candy bar. Finding a more natural snacking bar is on a lot of modern consumers' minds, and we have good news: Costco has them all covered with a little brown 16-count box of ultra-healthy granola bars tucked away on its warehouse shelves.

The next time you're walking through the expansive snack aisle at your local Costco, check for the packs of Autumn's Gold Grain Free Granola Bars. Composed simply of the wholesome ingredients almonds, pecans, pumpkin seeds, spicy cinnamon, and unsweetened coconut, the bars are held together and sweetened naturally by organic honey, vanilla, and pure maple syrup ... not by added sugars. Chock full of proteins and healthy fats, these scrumptious bars are certified for those following the paleo diet, as well as safe for those with gluten allergies. Rest assured, however; these snacks are every bit as delicious for those without these specific dietary restrictions, too.

Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Wild salmon product Costco - Instacart / Costco

There has been a fair amount of recent debate among conservationists and consumers alike regarding farmed versus wild-caught salmon. When it comes to choosing one over another for dining, healthier fish equates to a healthier dish, experts generally argue. Salmon living free in the wild tend to have less exposure to contaminants, a more natural diet, and a more balanced level of fat development as compared to farmed salmon -- contributing not only to an overall happier, healthier fish, but a potentially happier, healthier human consumer, as well.

For these reasons, wild-caught salmon has become preferred among many consumers. The problem is, much of the salmon found in grocery stores in the United States is farmed. But before you throw your dinner plans out the window, check out your local Costco. The wholesaler's Kirkland brand offers packs of wild-caught Alaskan sockeye salmon frozen at peak freshness in its freezer section. Opting for naturally-raised salmon will provide you with a heart-healthy meal rich in omega-3s -- no pink-dyed flesh or toxins included.

Nichols Farms Organic Pistachios

Nichols pistachios from Costco - Costco

Pistachios, while often referred to as nuts, are actually the seeds of the pistachio tree. These crunchy green bits provide more protein and antioxidants than most snacking nuts, and also contain digestion-inducing fiber and potassium, a mineral which assists your heart, nerves, and muscles in functioning. Pistachios contain no cholesterol and are a leading food member of the Mediterranean Diet, which has been associated with heart health among consumers. Sounds like we could all do with a few more pistachios in our diet ... but with so many different brands of these popular packaged nuts available in grocery stores, which should you select?

Look no further than Nichols Farm Organic Pistachios, available in 32 ounce bags from Costco Wholesale. The Nichols Farm pistachios are organically grown, with no genetically modified organisms (otherwise known as GMOs) altering the tasty seeds you'll be putting in your body. They are shell-on as opposed to shelled, which may initially feel like an inconvenience; however, this may actually help you when it comes to weight management. Studies have shown that those who eat shell-on pistachios as opposed to previously shelled tend to consume less calories per sitting. Perhaps this is due to being slowed down by the time spent ripping open each one, as well as the increased energy consumption that goes along with doing so, but either way -- we're sold.

Humm Organic Probiotic Kombucha

Costco Humm Kombucha

Kombucha is a type of fermented tea made with sugar, bacteria, and yeast. While at first this may sound questionable in regard to health, don't let your preconceived notions fool you: it's the good bacteria we're talking about. Kombucha has been associated with supporting a healthy gut microbiome by providing a slew of healthy bacteria, beneficial yeast, and B vitamins ... but, there can be a downside. Sugar is a necessary part of the tea's fermentation process, and as such, many brands come with extremely high levels of added sugars. That's what makes Humm Organic, available at Costco, so great.

Humm Organic Probiotic Kombucha comes in 12 packs of delicious, naturally-flavored kombucha to support you in bettering your gut health and boosting your immunity. Humm pours no added sugars into its product, relying only on the natural sugars found in fruit to ferment and create its delicious Mango Passionfruit and Blackberry flavors. With over 2 billion live probiotics present in the beverage, both your stomach and your taste buds are sure to thank you for giving these a go.

S&W Organic Garbanzos Chickpeas

S&W Garbanzo beans - Costco

Garbanzo beans, otherwise known as chickpeas, are a plant-based protein powerhouse. With almost 15 grams per 1 cup serving, they can make a wonderful alternative to meat when it comes to developing main courses. Whether roasting them in the oven to serve over rice or potatoes, mashing them up to create homemade hummus, or stirring them into a flavorful curry in the slow cooker, this adaptable legume is guaranteed to give you a meal that is protein-heavy, low in saturated fats, and high in fiber, among others. And if you're wanting to work more chickpeas into your diet, head on over to your local Costco.

Costco offers its patrons 8 count packages of S&W's 15 ½ ounce canned garbanzo bean product. The company's chickpeas are USDA certified organic -- meaning that no genetic modifications were made during the product's harvesting, and no artificial ingredients will be lying in wait when you pop open a can to craft your plant-based meal. If this doesn't inspire you to start perusing online recipes for inspiration, we don't know what will.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

Chosen Foods spray - Costco

When it comes to super foods, it's hard to beat avocados. These subtropical fruits are packed with nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, and are extremely high in fat -- the good kind of fat, that is. Around 15% of the avocado's total makeup is fat; specifically the monounsaturated kind, which is associated with heart health and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. If you're wanting to obtain all the benefits that come with consuming more avocados but find it difficult to work as many as you'd like into your diet, there is another option to consider: cooking spray.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray, available in two packs at Costco Wholesale, contains no GMOs, is paleo certified, and offers an easy way to get more of the health perks of the green super fruit through a simple spray on your pan. With Chosen Foods, your eggs, stir fry, or pancakes can be infiltrated with some of those amazing oils and fats for which avocados are famous. The best part? Cooking oil won't brown in a few days on the counter, the way fresh avocados will if not used in time.

No Sugar Shellz Dark Chocolatey Caramel Pecan

Shellz from Costco - Costco

While you may not think that the coveted dessert which comes from the cocoa tree -- chocolate -- and health go hand in hand, this is not necessarily true. Quality dark chocolate with a high cocoa content eaten in appropriate doses can provide a slew of health benefits, such as increased healthy HDL cholesterol levels and lowered unhealthy LDL cholesterol levels. Chocolate provides flavonoids and flavanols that protect against cell breakdown and damage, and has a natural antibiotic effect in our bodies. It is also a lesser-known yet significant source of iron, as well as heart-healthy fats like oleic acid. Really, chocolate's biggest nutritional downfall comes from the slew of added sugars included in many chocolate products to amp up its sweetness -- a fact which casts a blinding cloud over all the benefits that cocoa in its purest form has to offer.

But not in the case of No Sugar Shellz Dark Chocolatey Caramel Pecan. If you'd prefer to avoid all the added calories and negative health associations that come with added sugar, this 25-count bag from Costco is the way to go. Each high-quality morsel is sweetened using stevia and erythritol, two naturally-occurring sweeteners, instead of traditional sugar. In addition, No Shellz is both keto-approved and gluten free -- icing on the cake. Well, sugar-free icing, that is.

Read the original article on Mashed.