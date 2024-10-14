Seven signs you’re having a heart attack

Everyone is encouraged to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack so they can take action immediately. (Getty Images)

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for around 8.9 million deaths globally each year. Men have a higher risk of developing heart disease than women, but women are half as likely to receive the same treatment as men, research shows.

Both men and women can have common heart attack symptoms, but women may experience them differently and may also experience more symptoms unrelated to chest pain than men.

Most recently, former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond died from a suspected massive heart attack on Saturday.

Salmond, 69, was attending a diplomacy conference in North Macedonia when he collapsed. Local police said he "died on the spot".

Aides said that the former leader of the Scottish National Party had complained about pains in his right leg on the morning of the conference, according to a report in The Times.

Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland, has died of a suspected massive heart attack. (Getty Images)

Heart attacks occur when the blood supply to the heart is suddenly interrupted, damaging heart muscles. If left untreated, the heart muscles will become irreversibly damaged and can lead to cardiac arrest, where the heart stops beating.

Common signs and symptoms of a heart attack

Heart attack symptoms can vary from person to person. However, according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), these are the most common signs of a heart attack:

Chest pain or discomfort that comes on suddenly and doesn’t go away, or spreads to one or both arms, legs, neck, jaw, or back Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Feeling dizzy, light-headed or faint Feeling sick, indigestion, being sick Sweating or a cold sweat Sudden feeling of anxiety that can feel like a panic attack A lot of coughing or wheezing

Do women experience different heart attack symptoms?

Heart attack symptoms can present themselves differently in women than in men. (Getty Images)

Research by the BHF suggests that women who have heart attacks experience the same key symptoms as men.

However, symptoms can present themselves differently in women than in men, says the Heart Research Institute UK (HRIUK), which can lead to a delay in seeking medical help.

Early diagnosis of a heart attack is essential for treatment and survival. BHF-funded research has previously shown that women having a heart attack are up to 50% more likely than men to receive the wrong initial diagnosis and are less likely to get a pre-hospital ECG.

Women may report chest pain as less severe than men, often describing the pain as pressure or tightness in the chest.

Women are also more likely to experience symptoms unrelated to chest pain, including:

Discomfort in the neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back, or abdomen Breathlessness and a general feeling of unwellness Pain, tightness or discomfort in one or both arms Nausea or vomiting, heartburn, indigestion Sweating Light-headedness or dizziness Unusual fatigue

Women also tend to have heart attack symptoms more often when resting or even while asleep, compared to men.

"While men often experience central chest pain when having a heart attack, women commonly interpret this pain as indigestion simply because they do not expect a heart attack," the HRIUK website explains.

When should I seek medical help?

If you are experiencing continuous heart pain and/or any other heart disease symptoms, you should seek medical help immediately.

For more information or for advice, you can contact the British Heart Foundation’s free nurse helpline on 0808 802 1234 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

