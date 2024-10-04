Heartstopper praised for 'respectful' portrayal of eating disorders

Heartstopper's third series tackles Charlie Spring's (Joe Locke, left) eating disorder and how his boyfriend Nick Nelson (Kit Connor, right) navigates supporting him. (Netflix)

The popular Netflix series Heartstopper is back for a third series, and has sparked deep conversations among viewers as the show tackles a serious topic: eating disorders.

Heartstopper stars Joe Locke as the main protagonist Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as his boyfriend, Nick Nelson. Viewers saw Charlie starting to show signs of developing an eating disorder in the second series, but the third series delves even further into how it impacts his life and those around him.

The show tackles difficult discussions, such as how hard it can be to talk about eating disorders and what a heavy topic it is for teenagers, in particular.

It comes after eating disorder charity Beat said the number of students needing support for eating disorders has doubled over the last five years.

Beat told Sky News that they delivered 15,120 helpline sessions to 18 to 22-year-olds between April 2023 and March 2024, up from 6,620 for the same period between 2019 and 2020.

The charity, which consulted on the latest series of Heartstopper, said the collaboration helped "ensure that these complex mental illnesses were treated in a respectful and authentic way".

How did Heartstopper address eating disorders?

The third series of Heartstopper shows how Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) comes to terms with having an eating disorder. (Netflix)

**Warning: Spoilers for the third series of Heartstopper ahead**

In the new series of Heartstopper, which began streaming on Netflix on Thursday 3 October, viewers see Charlie struggling to come to terms with his eating disorder, as Nick tries to navigate how to support him.

Nick is seen accessing Beat’s website to find out more about eating disorders and slowly encourages Charlie to speak to his parents about it. When Charlie continues to worsen, he eventually is able to take time off school in order to undergo treatment.

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at Beat, tells Yahoo UK: "We really hope that this season of Heartstopper can help open up conversations around eating disorders more widely.

"Eating disorder storylines are a great way of raising awareness and teaching anyone unfamiliar with eating disorders the signs and symptoms, but it’s important that they are portrayed sensitively and accurately - something which we were delighted to see being taken very seriously."

Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) tries to find the best ways to support Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as he struggles with his mental health in Heartstopper. (Netflix)

He continues: "There are a lot of issues which affect our community shown on Heartstopper: we know that LGBTQ+ people and those from underrepresented backgrounds unfortunately face stigma and discrimination when seeking help.

"We also know that carers can sometimes find it difficult to know what to do or say when their loved one is unwell, so it’s especially important to highlight that this is normal and you aren’t expected to magically ‘make everything better’."

Reflecting on how the show depicts Charlie’s experience, Quinn adds: "Being unwell with an eating disorder can be an incredibly lonely experience - seeing Charlie’s story may help people feel less alone and encourage them to seek the support they need as soon as they can.

"For us, the most important takeaway from this season of Heartstopper is that whilst recovery isn’t always straightforward, it is possible - and by getting help quickly, you stand the best chance of this.

"Our team is here to help, so we’d really encourage anyone who’s concerned about their health, or a loved one, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

What have viewers said about Heartstopper?

Viewers say Heartstopper is 'amazing' in its portrayal of eating disorders and mental health. (Netflix)

Many viewers have praised the producers and cast of Heartstopper, with some sharing their own experiences of eating disorders and others talking about how thought-provoking the show is.

Here’s what they're saying:

Viewer: "I finished Heartstopper a couple of hours ago and it was absolutely amazing. No spoilers here, but I will say that the way they handled Charlie’s eating disorder and mental health was so good. Joe Locke and Kit Connor really had a chance to shine and they ran with it, big time."

Viewer: "Finally a portrayal of eating disorders and OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) that actually is how it really feels. Heartstopper you’re everything to me."

Viewer: "Thought for a second that it was unrealistic that no one besides Nick noticed Charlie’s relationship with food but then I realised when people think of eating disorders they generally see them as something that only afflicts women."

Viewer: "I really really love that episode four repeatedly mentioned that mental illness will not [be] magically cured and Charlie going to the clinic is the best decision from Nick [and] Charlie’s POVs (point of views)."

Viewer: "The way Nick is approaching everything with Charlie’s [eating disorder] is so beautiful to watch. This show depicts everything so beautifully but painfully real."

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk

