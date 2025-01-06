Here's how Tylenol holds up against other common pain relievers

We’ve all taken Tylenol (acetaminophen) at some point or another for pain relief. Taking Tylenol can do wonders for alleviating mild aches and pains, from the headache that won’t go away to persistent muscle cramps. It can even help break the fever that’s got you glued to your bed.

As OTC pain relief medications go, Tylenol pretty much covers all the bases. But, how does it measure up against other common pain relievers, like ibuprofen or naproxen? Here are the key differences you need to know.

Is Tylenol an NSAID?

No, unlike other common pain relief medications (think aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen), Tylenol isn’t an NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug). It falls under the umbrella of two other medication classes: analgesics (pain relievers) and antipyretics (fever reducers), says Dr. Anureet Walia, MD, a pain management specialist.

Tylenol can be used to treat a few different conditions, such as: mild to moderate pain, fever, headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, backaches, colds, and discomfort from a vaccine, says Walia.

Tylenol and NSAIDs both help with pain perception and fever, but the medications do have one key difference. Distinctly, Tylenol doesn’t have anti-inflammatory properties, meaning it won’t help with swelling or inflammation, says David Mangan, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The recommended dose of Tylenol for adults is 325 to 650 milligrams every four to six hours. You should not have more than 3,000 to 4,000 milligrams of Tylenol in a span of 24 hours, recommends Walia. As for children, because the dose will depend on their age and size, it’s important to follow the instructions on the medication packet, says Mangan.

What should you not mix with Tylenol?

There are a range of OTC medications that treat cough and cold symptoms that already have Tylenol or NSAIDs included in the formulations, says Mangan. If you intend to take Tylenol or an NSAID in combination with cold and cough medications, always check with your healthcare provider or pharmacist first to ensure you are not exceeding the maximum hourly or daily dosage, he says.

If you have underlying liver damage, consult your healthcare provider or pharmacist before taking Tylenol — either it should be taken sparingly, or avoided altogether, adds Mangan.

Due to the risk of liver damage, you should also avoid Tylenol if you are drinking alcohol, says Walia.

Why do doctors recommend Tylenol over ibuprofen?

“A doctor might recommend Tylenol over ibuprofen for patients who need pain relief but cannot tolerate NSAIDs due to stomach issues, risk of bleeding, or cardiovascular concerns,” says Walia. “Tylenol is generally gentler on the stomach and does not carry the same risk of gastrointestinal bleeding or heart problems,” she explains. Work closely with a healthcare provider or pharmacist to determine which class of pain relievers best suits your health needs.

Regardless of the type of pain reliever, it’s important to remember that Tylenol and NSAIDs should really only be taken for episodic pain. “If your pain is constant and around the clock, it really should be a discussion with your physician about the source of the pain, [and] how to best manage it,” recommends Mangan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Tylenol an NSAID?