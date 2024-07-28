Here's What to Write in a New Baby Card





There are few moments in life more joyful and exciting than the arrival of a new baby. And while you patiently wait for the parents to let you meet their new bundle of joy (reminder: it's a hectic time for them, so they might not be open to visitors right away), you can send them a heartfelt card filed with sweet messages and wishes.

When you're thinking of what to write in a card to welcome a new baby, know that there are a great mix of short sayings, funny one-liners and even religious blessings you can choose from below.

That said, you can also always write something of your own, and use the sentiments below as inspiration. If you want a more personal touch, use their names, the new baby's name, a favorite memory you've all shared together waiting for the baby to arrive or really anything that gives it a more unique touch that shows the recipients you went the extra mile to express your joy.

Short Messages

Congratulations on your gorgeous bundle of joy.

Welcome to the world, little one.

The beginning of everything... hope, dreams and opportunity.

Welcome Baby (insert name here)!

Over the moon about your baby news.

Congratulations on your beautiful new arrival.

Let the adventure begin...

From small beginnings come great things.

Hope the new boss takes it easy on you.

Warmest congratulations and love.

So tiny, so small and loved by all.

The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every moment.

Funny Messages

Parenting without a sense of humor is like being an accountant who sucks at math.

Heard you have a new roomie. Congrats!

Hip hip hooray and three cheers! Let's plan something fun in about eighteen years.

May your coffee be strong and your baby naps long.

Welcome to the Parenthood club. Eat, sleep, poo, repeat.

Just wanted to say a massive well done on the new alarm clock you produced.

People who say they sleep like a baby usually don't have one.

Babies are magic. They make love stronger, homes happier, the days shorter, the nights longer, and bank accounts emptier.

99% of parenting is trying unsuccessfully to sit down.

First, they steal your heart and then they steal your sleep.

Congrats on your new alarm clock, also known as a baby!

Congratulations on your new baby – we will do something to celebrate in another 18 years.

Don’t worry about the difficulty of raising a child. It’s just as easy as running a marathon, doing your taxes, and wrestling an octopus at the same time… every day.

Your baby has the coolest parents in town, hands down. Congratulations to you both.

Messages for Family Members

One tiny baby surrounded by so many happy hearts. Congratulations and much love to you all.

Welcome to the family. They say it takes a village to raise a child and I can’t wait to become a resident of that village.

May you know that you were wished for, longed for and will always be loved.

Delighted to have another member of the family. Hopefully, you inherit my good looks, sense of humor and brilliant personality.

Just remember I will always be your fun uncle/aunt (insert name). Come to me whenever you want to complain about Mom/Dad.

Can't wait to meet the newest member of the family!

A toast to the little bundle of joy who has already stolen our hearts!

Messages for Friends and Colleagues

Wishing your family a lifetime of happiness and love. May your greatest times be spent together.

Sending wishes of health and happiness to your new arrival.

Overjoyed for you! Congratulations on your new baby.

Don't hesitate to ask if you need help. That's what friends are for!

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime. Congrats to you and your family!

Congratulations on the safe arrival of your precious baby! Best wishes to you and your family from the entire team.

Wishing you our heartfelt congratulations on the arrival of your new baby.

Sometimes 1 + 1 = 3. Congratulations on your new baby!

First Baby Messages

Best wishes to your new family. The love and pride you will feel as a parent is like no other. Embrace the journey!

Cheers to the new parents! Your lives are about to get more exciting.

Welcome to the new parents club.

So happy for the three of you!

Congratulations on bringing your first child into this world.

Parenthood looks good on you.

May your new baby bring you all the joy in the world.

Sending lots of love and congratulations to the new parents!

Wishing you well as you embark on this new stage in life as parents!

Messages for Someone Already With Children

Another beautiful blessing for your family. May your growing family be blessed with great memories and great fun.

And then there were three... (four, five etc.)

Cheers to your ever-growing family! Excited to meet your newest bundle of joy.

Whoa, baby! Another bundle of adorable.

Time to switch from a man-on-man game plan to zone defense!

Looks like the pair of you have found your true talent! Congrats on baby number "x!"

Way to get building an army!

Congratulations on baby (name)! I know (name) will learn to be the best big brother/sister.

Messages for Twins, Triplets or Multiples



You never could pass up a (number)-for-one deal! Congratulations!

Double trouble! Congratulations on the arrival of your twins.

Two means double the fun.

At least you only have to throw one birthday party!

You have been twice blessed with double the fun, love, laughter, and dirty diapers! Enjoy every second.

If anyone can handle multiples like a boss, it's you guys!

Three times the smiles and three times the love.

Good things really do come in (pairs, threes, fours etc.).

Two little miracles have joined your family.

Congratulations times (number)!

Congratulations on your two/three/four precious bundles.

Cute little toes! Twenty/thirty/forty instead of ten.

Two peas in a pod.

Adoption Messages



Your child is blessed to have been adopted by two parents as loving as you both.

Some things are absolutely worth the wait. We are so happy you found each other.

This precious baby is a gift to you, and you are a blessing to them.

Your little one may not have grown under your heart but in it, and that's a miracle.

Adoption is an act of true love and selflessness. You’re a special couple and your family deserves a lifetime of happiness.

Warmest congratulations on the beautiful addition to your family.

Religious Messages and Blessings

God is trusting you with a precious gift and He will guide you as you embark on this fantastic journey.

"But Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.'" — Matthew 19:14

Lord, thank you for bringing this child into our family. We dedicate this child back to you, as we trust that you have a perfect plan for his/her life.

"A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world." — John 16:21

Heavenly Father if you allow difficult days for this child, please give the strength and courage to persevere and seek Your face in everything.

"Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him." — Psalm 127:3-5

God, we thank You for this child. A newborn that fills our hearts and homes with love and joy. Our hearts overflow with love and thanksgiving. May we always feel Your loving hands on our family.

God the Holy Spirit, please grow in this child the fruit of the Spirit so he/she may make a difference in the world in love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

New Baby Quotes



"Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart." — A.A. Milne

"In the garden of humanity every baby is a fresh new flower who can smile, laugh, giggle, dance, love and sing with mother earth." — Debasish Mridha

"A child is a curly, dimpled lunatic." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder hope a dream of possibilities." — Eda J. LeShan

"A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

"All those cliches, those things you hear about having a baby and motherhood — all of them are true. And all of them are the most beautiful things you will ever experience." — Penelope Cruz

"Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine!" — Chinonye J. Chidolue

"There are no words that can describe the euphoria you feel when your baby recognizes you for the first time and smiles." — Jared Padalecki

"Children make you want to start life over." — Muhammad Ali

"Perfection only exists in babies and pastries." — Gayle Wray

"There is nothing like a newborn baby to renew your spirit - and to buttress your resolve to make the world a better place." — Virginia Kelley

"Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation." —Robert A. Heinlein

"There are no unwanted children, just unfound families." — The National Adoption Center

"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life." — Richard Bach

