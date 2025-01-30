Hilary Duff Got a Facial with 24K Gold Needles — a Skin Expert Explains What That Actually Does (Exclusive)

"The beauty of AquaGold is that it can be customized to treat any patient’s individual concerns," aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian says

Hilary Duff is shining!

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the actress, 37, shared a glamorous selfie of herself after getting a 24-karat gold facial on her Instagram Stories.

"I got this skin treatment called Aquagold," she wrote while showing off her glowing skin. "It’s a prepared cocktail with a proprietary blend of ingredients specifically to give a flow and it is penetrated with tiny 24 carat gold needles."

Duff tagged aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian in her post, who is the founder of the Los-Angeles-based luxury aesthetic practice Routine.

Hilary Duff/Instagram Hilary Duff gets a facial with 24-karat gold needles

PEOPLE spoke with Movsesian about the benefits of the AquaGold treatment and how it works.

"AquaGold penetrates low doses of injectable ingredients directly into the skin at a controlled depth," she tells PEOPLE. "The beauty of AquaGold is that it can be customized to treat any patient’s individual concerns. It is an empty, single-use sterile glass jar with 24K gold needles. The provider then creates a customized proprietary blend to treat the patient."

Examples of the treatment, according to Movsesian, are hydration and tightening pores.

The skin expert explains that the treatment is good for all skin types and there are generally no side effects. However, she notes, patients typically experience redness for a few hours afterward. Everyone's skin is different, though, so you should always consult your own dermatologist or skin professional.

Movsesian says the benefit of the 24-karat gold needles is that, when used for application, the treatment penetrates the skin at a deeper level. "The needles open up micro channels that are thinner than a strand of hair, so that the ingredients are able to go down deeper into the dermis," she explains, noting that gold "has high biocompatibility with skin, which prevents irritation."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Hilary Duff attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards on Oct. 24, 2024 in Bel Air, Calif.

The results of the treatment, typically completed in 10 minutes, lasts for about two months.

Ultimately, Movsesian recommends more than one treatment to see the best results. "With skin treatments, the more repetition, the more our skin adapts," she says. "I always recommend starting in a series of three, once every few months."

The practitioner, who has also worked with Olivia Culpo, Kehlani and Alabama Barker, charges $850 per session at her medical spa – which she believes is within the typical range in Los Angeles. Those seeking this treatment elsewhere in the U.S. may see prices a little lower, simply due to the different cost of living.

Duff is no stranger to having needles in her face during aesthetic procedures.

In April 2024, she shared an Instagram post that featured her undergoing an acupuncture treatment while she was pregnant with her fourth baby, Townes Meadow Bair, whom she welcomed the following month.

"Pretty slow week around here. And gently trying to give baby the eviction notice," Duff captioned the post, which included a photo of her laying down with needles poking from her forehead, head and cheekbones.

Duff is also mother to daughters Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 6, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, as well as 12-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

