Himesh Patel Breaks Down Scenes from ‘The Franchise’

Himesh Patel Breaks Down ‘The Franchise’

In HBO’s superhero movie satire The Franchise, Himesh Patel plays something of a superhero himself. Patel is Dan, the first assistant director of a low-priority superhero in an ailing franchise, who has to hold the entire thing together. From narcissistic actors to the film’s arthouse (read: difficult) director, Dan has to balance conflicting interests, schedules and something even more terrifying: the ire of comic book fans.

For the latest episode of Esquire’s Freeze Frame series, Patel breaks down scenes from the first three episodes, from his introduction on a typically chaotic set day to an engineered fight with producer and old flame Anita (Aya Cash). The British actor discusses filming the fast-moving show – co-created by Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes – which involved learning intricate choreography and a lot of insults. Patel also name checks a few national treasures among his cast mates, from Jessica Hynes to Richard E Grant and the breakout comic actor from the last few years, Lolly Adefope. By the end of this series, a few more people might consider Patel in that esteemed company, too.

‘The Franchise’ is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV


