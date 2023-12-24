How long are my holiday meal leftovers good for? Expert weighs in on the 'two hour rule'

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

When it's time to enjoy your leftovers, experts say proper storing and reheating are key. (Image via Getty)

As we gear up for the festive season, our thoughts naturally turn to the heart of the celebration: the food.

From grandma's secret stuffing recipe to Aunt Mirabel's famous yuletide lasagna, Canadians are undoubtedly anticipating their holiday feasts. But amid the joyous chaos and dinner celebrations, there's a silent superhero we often overlook–food safety.

Yahoo Canada recently spoke to a food safety expert on how Canadians should handle their holiday leftovers and best practices to avoid any foodborne illnesses.

Here's what you need to know.

What is foodborne illness?

According to Health Canada, food-borne illness, more commonly known as food poisoning, happens when a person gets sick from eating food contaminated with harmful micro-organisms, such as bacteria, parasites or viruses.

Every year, it is estimated that more than four million Canadians get food poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. For young children and seniors, the consequences can be more severe.

Food safety expert Britanny Saunier says leftovers should be consumed withing three to four days. Frozen food should be consumed withing three to four months. (Image via Getty)

Food safety during preparation

The foundation of safe leftovers begins with proper food preparation. To avoid cross-contamination, designate separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods.

"The importance of hand washing throughout this entire process is also something I'd recommend and I think it's often overlooked," said Brittany Saunier, the executive director at the Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE).

Washing your hands before you prepare and eat food, as well as after handling uncooked meat or touching surfaces, is an example of preventive measures that can reduce the risk of harmful bacteria from transferring.

Additionally, the PFSE's holiday leftover guide reminds us to rinse our fruits and vegetables before use or consumption.

Health Canada defines food-bourne illness as when a person gets sick from eating food contaminated with harmful micro-organisms like bacteria, parasites or viruses. (Image via Health Canada)

How to safely handle and store your leftovers

So, you've enjoyed your feast; the plates are painted with gravy smears and you're topping up your wine glass. You're stuffed but there's a turkey desperate for your attention. What should you do now?

Saunier said a running conversation among food safety professionals is how they've noticed friends or family during a dinner party leaving their food out for more than two hours.

"A common misconception around leftovers and storing food after you're done eating is the two-hour rule," Saunier said, adding it's important to put food away within that time, whether that means refrigerating or freezing it.

She said it's natural for people to forget since everyone might be enjoying each other's company, but if you're cognizant you might do that, then she recommends making sure the food maintains its temperature.

"So if it needs to be chilled, make sure it stays on ice and if it needs to stay warm, maybe keep it on a burner so it has some sort of heat source," she said.

Saunier said another misconception people have pertains to their use of containers. Though many people might pick a container that would allow them to fill it to the top, Saunier said it's better to store your leftovers in shallow containers.

"It allows the food to reach a temperature that reduces your risk of illness quicker," she adds.

When reheating soups or sauces, make sure it comes to a boil experts say. (Image via Getty)

When it comes to handling larger proteins like turkey or ham, Saunier recommends cutting them up into smaller pieces before you store them so it helps them cool and reach temperature quicker.

Containers should also be airtight to prevent odours from permeating the fridge and to minimize cross-contamination. Additionally, you can label containers with the date to track your storage duration easily.

Regardless if you're storing a protein or vegetable, Saunier said leftovers should be consumed within three to four days. If you're freezing food, she recommends consumption within three to four months.

"After the four-month freezer period, it becomes more of a quality issue than a safety issue," she said, adding your food might start to lose flavour.

Keep in mind, that bacteria multiply quickest between four to 60 degrees Celsius, known as the "danger zone." It is best to keep your fridge at a four-degree temperature or below.

Reheating your leftovers

When it's time to enjoy your leftovers, proper reheating is key.

Saunier said to use a digital food thermometer to ensure meats reach an internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius to eliminate any bacteria that may have developed during storage. This step is particularly important for dishes containing meats and other protein-rich foods.

"For certain soups and sauces, reheat it so it comes to a boil and then it's safe to consume from there," Saunier said.

