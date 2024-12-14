I Do All of My Holiday Shopping at Amazon — Here Are the 14 Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas

PSA: It’s not too late to do your holiday shopping at Amazon.

The site’s holiday hub is bursting with last-minute gift ideas that’ll still arrive in time for Christmas and Hanukkah. As an Amazon shopping expert, I dug through the assortment and picked out the 14 best options, which include rare deals on an Amazon Kindle, Apple AirTags, and a festive Lego poinsettia. I’m also grabbing Oprah-approved slippers and a luxurious body wash for my loved ones (and for myself!).

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift Ideas

Dearfoams Hannah Knit Clog Slipper

$31 at Amazon

You don’t have to splurge on pricey slippers to treat a loved one to a cozy essential. These plush ones are on sale for $31 right now — and they’re so comfy, even Oprah raved about them in her list of Favorite Things this year. They have an eye-catching knit design and a memory foam insole that’s lined with soft and toasty faux fur. In Oprah’s words, they’re “relaxation in a box.”

Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set

$35 at Amazon

This festive Lego poinsettia wasn’t marked down during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it still made its way into over 80,000 Amazon carts this month. Luckily, you can snag it for less today. It’s a fun, interactive gift that Lego lovers ages 18 and up will enjoy putting together and using as decor.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle

$28 at Amazon

I never leave home with my Owala water bottle, which is why I’m picking up more to gift to family and friends this holiday season. In addition to its insulated design that keeps my water cold all day long, it also has a convenient top handle and a lidded spout that’s great for commuting. And although it’s a sizable bottle, I can comfortably slip it into totes and backpacks to bring with me on the go.

Salt and Stone Body Wash

$36 at Amazon

This popular body wash is packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients like seaweed extracts and spirulina, plus nourishing niacinamides and hyaluronic acid. It also has a spa-worthy scent with notes of black rose, oud, and vetiver.

Keep scrolling to check out more of my favorite last-minute gift ideas to shop at Amazon.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

$73 at Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

$20 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

$135 at Amazon

UnHide Lil’ Marsh Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$70 at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$25 at Amazon

Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle

$24 at Amazon

Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock

$170 at Amazon

Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum Spray

$90 at Amazon

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2

$139 at Amazon

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$130 at Amazon

