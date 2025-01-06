Holland America, Virgin Voyages and more: 6 cruise deals to book this wave season

If you’re looking for a deal on your next cruise, consider booking now. Wave season, when cruise lines run a slew of promotions – such as discounted fares, included onboard credit and more – has officially begun.

“Wave season basically is like Black Friday shopping for cruisers,” Scott Campbell, manager of cruise relations at AAA, previously told USA TODAY.

The period typically runs from January through March, though exact offer timelines vary. Passengers can find deals on a wide range of itineraries including adults-only sailings, upscale expeditions, and budget-friendly Caribbean getaways.

We’ve rounded up some of this year’s best wave season offers below.

Holland America Line wave season deal

On select cruises between spring 2025 and 2026, Holland America’s “Start Your Journey” offer includes discounted fares and 50% reduced deposits; complimentary stateroom upgrades in select categories; and free fares for kids when sailing as the third and fourth guests in a cabin.

The deal runs through Feb. 28. Guests must select the line’s “Have It All” package, which allows guests to bundle amenities like Wi-Fi and drink packages at a cheaper rate, to qualify.

Passengers who book by Jan. 31 will get between $100 and $250 per person in onboard credit, depending on voyage length. Guests sailing on cruises five days or shorter or on Grand Voyages are not eligible for the promotion.

Seabourn wave season deal

The luxury line will give guests up to 15% off select cruises and expeditions in 2025 and 2026, 15% reduced deposits, and as much as $1,000 in onboard credit per suite as part of its “Sail of Year” offer. Passengers must book by Feb. 18.

Margaritaville at Sea wave season deal

The cruise line is offering 60% fare discounts, up to $300 in onboard credit, and free fares for third and fourth guests. The deal is available until Jan. 31. Travelers can make reservations for sailings through Dec. 31, 2025, on the line’s Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship, and through Dec. 31, 2026, aboard Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which launched last summer.

Guests can also get complimentary room upgrades on select dates and more.

Virgin Voyages wave season deal

The adults-only cruise line is offering an 80% discount on the second guest in a cabin and up to $300 in free drinks per room for select cabin categories. The deal runs through Jan. 30, according to Virgin's website.

Celebrity Cruises wave season deal

Celebrity passengers can save between 50% and 75% off a second guest’s fare on select sailings as part of its “Semi-Annual Sale.” The 50% discount applies to refundable fares, while the 75% promotion applies to non-refundable fares.

Guests can also save up to $600 per cabin, depending on voyage length and stateroom category. The cruise line will continue to offer wave season deals through April 7, but specifics may vary over that period.

MSC Cruises wave season deal

MSC is offering up to 30% off cruises and free kids fares on select sailings. Only the first and second passengers are eligible for the discounted rate, and the complimentary fare for guests 17 and under applies when they are the third and fourth guests.

The promotion runs until Jan. 6.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 6 wave season cruise deals: Holland America, Margaritaville and more