Holly Ramsay gushes over Olympian boyfriend Adam Peaty ahead of Paris opening ceremony

Holly Ramsay couldn't be prouder of her Olympian swimmer boyfriend, Adam Peaty. Before the 2024 games' opening ceremony in Paris, she shared a gushing tribute to her beau.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday morning, the eldest daughter of Gordon Ramsay, 24, posted a slew of impressive photos featuring her and Adam. Among the images were snaps showing Holly watching the gold medalist from the sidelines, Adam kissing her after competing, and a candid selfie of the pair.

Holly couldn't be prouder of her Olympian-beau (Instagram)

Captioning the post, Holly wrote: "It has been an absolute privilege to have watched you this last year. Your determination and dedication are unmatched.

"Hours of training, team meetings, gym, physio, and still you have been the best father to George and the best partner to me. Being able to watch so many training sessions and host team breakfasts has made me so thankful to be a part of your world.

Adam is a three-time gold medallist (Instagram)

"I love you. Go out there and smash it. Enjoy it all, you deserve everything and more. Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. - 1 Corinthians 16:13."

Fans were quick to comment on the supportive post with good luck messages for the British athlete. "Go Team GB, we're all behind you," one fan penned. A second added: "Good luck to Adam [four flame emojis]."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "He’s the best! We’re all rooting for you [red heart emojis]."

Proud girlfriend Holly will be suporting Adam from the sidelines (Instagram)

So far, a slew of royals has led the arrivals at the Paris games, with the likes of Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands among those who attended a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne wished Team GB "every bit of success" as she met with athletes Tom Daley and Helen Glover.

As for whether Holly's dad Gordon will be paying his daughter's beloved a visit in the French capital, it hasn't been confirmed. However, it's safe to say Holly will be proudly cheering him on from the sidelines.

It's safe to say Holly will be looking very glam during her visit to the French capital (Instagram)

It also appears as though Holly will be stepping out in style. Upon arriving in Paris, she shared the details of a glamorous Longchamp package awaiting her.

Alongside a photo of the parcel, she wrote: "Super excited to style some of these pieces in Paris! The best bags come in green bags…"