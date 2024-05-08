Home Cooks, Tell Us What Small Changes You’ve Made To Make Your Meals Cheaper

Let’s be real: feeding ourselves (and our families!) can get exhausting.

Woman in apron with a wine glass, standing by a fridge with an annoyed expression, in a kitchen setting
CBS / Via giphy.com

It can also get really expensive. Sure, it’s cheaper than getting takeout every night, but it still adds up!

Jerry Seinfeld looks surprised at a check at a restaurant
Netflix / Via giphy.com

So we want to know: What small changes have you made while cooking that have cut down on the cost of your meals?Did you spend a weekend planting herbs so you can have rosemary, basil, or cilantro whenever you need it?

Glass jar with cut green onions regrowing next to a planter of herbs near a window
Kilito Chan / Getty Images

Did you decide to stop buying cartons of stock and switch to making your own stock with the leftover chicken bones?

A table set with a pot of soup, condiments, and various dishes
Bonchan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you buy in bulk and vacuum seal portions to freeze so you can take advantage of bulk deals?

Person uses a vacuum sealer to preserve meat with herbs and onions
Ozgurcoskun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever your easy money-saving hack is, we want to know it! Leave your tip in the comments below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

