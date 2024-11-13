Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Home Hardware early Black Friday sale: 11 best deals on snow blowers, air fryers, Christmas decor & more — up to 50% off

The retailer's celebrating the holidays early with weekly deals on brands like Benchmark, Radley and Powersmart.

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Lifestyle & Features Editor
Home Hardware's Black Friday deals are available now.

Black Friday is like a sporting event for people who love to shop. While some people enjoy the thrill of the hunt for a good deal, others find it stressful to find the best bargain. This year, you don't have to wait until Black Friday (Nov. 29) to start crossing names off of your holiday shopping list. Each week, Home Hardware offers up Black Friday deals on holiday decor, home essentials and must-have outdoor equipment.

We've scoured Home Hardware's latest round of Black Friday deals — which include air fryers, snow blowers, Christmas decor and more at up to 50 per cent off — and compiled a list of editor-approved savings. Not for you? Shop the best deals by category below.

This lightweight, cordless snow thrower features a 10 inch clearing width and up to 20 ft. throwing distance to help you quickly clear driveways, patios and sidewalks this winter.

RADLEY

RADLEY 10" Cordless Snow Thrower

$140$170Save $30

Prepare for winter with this handy snow thrower. 

$140 at Home Hardware

This lifelike 7.5 ft Natural Balsam Fir tree includes 700 clear lights and hinged branches for easy set-up.

INSTYLE HOLIDAY

INSTYLE HOLIDAY 7.5' Balsam Fir Christmas Tree

$250$350Save $100

This pre-lit tree includes 700 lights to set the scene for Christmas memories. 

$250 at Home Hardware

This 26” gas snow thrower includes both a manual pull start or push button electric start. The powerful unit features eight drive speeds and 212cc engine.

POWERSMART 212cc 2-Stage Snow Blower

POWERSMART 212cc 2-Stage Snow Blower

$600$750Save $150

Easily clear snow with this self-propelled snow blower. 

$600 at Home Hardware

This illuminated LCD Display provides real-time weather conditions including indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity for a personalized, 12 hour weather forecast.

Home Hardware

ACU-RITE 5 In 1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Thermometer

$120$200Save $80

Receive a personalized 12 hour forecast with this easy-to-read thermometer. 

$120 at Home Hardware

This sleek 700 watt microwave oven features six pre-programmed functions to reheat your favourite foods.

MOSAIC Countertop Microwave Oven

MOSAIC Countertop Microwave Oven

$90$120Save $30

Easily reheat your favourite foods with this sleek microwave oven.

$90 at Home Hardware

This versatile combo kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, work light, two 20V lithium-ion batteries, 2.4 amp charger as well as screwdriving bits and blades.

BENCHMARK 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

BENCHMARK 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

$240$300Save $60

These tool bench essentials are sure to be a hit with the jack of all trades in your life.

$240 at Home Hardware

Save $45: BENCHMARK 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel

This wet dry vacuum features a 5.5 horsepower motor, a folding carry handle and easy-glide caster wheels for easy transportation and a switch for wet to dry suction.

BENCHMARK 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel

BENCHMARK 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel

$75$120Save $45

This versatile vacuum is perfect for handling heavy duty messes. 

$75 at Home Hardware

Add some sparkle to your holiday decor with this indoor/outdoor tree with 600 warm white LED lights and 120 twinkle lights.

INSTYLE HOLIDAY 5' Black Twig Tree

INSTYLE HOLIDAY 5' Black Twig Tree

$80$100Save $20

This indoor/outdoor tree adds just the right amount of whimsy to your holiday decor. 

$80 at Home Hardware

Save $60: RADLEY Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit

This cordless combo tool kit includes a powerful impact driver and two variable speed drill to help you tackle your household DIY projects.

RADLEY Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit – 20V Max

RADLEY Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit – 20V Max

$90$150Save $60

This cordless combo kit is perfect for new homeowners or DIY beginners.

$90 at Home Hardware

Hamilton Beach’s versatile coffee maker allows you to brew iced or hot coffee via pod or ground coffee in less than two minutes using an easy-to-use touchscreen.

HAMILTON BEACH FlexBrew Advanced 5-in-1 Coffee Maker

HAMILTON BEACH FlexBrew Advanced 5-in-1 Coffee Maker

$130$160Save $30

Easily prepare a cup of coffee to your liking with this 5-in-1 coffee maker.

$130 at Home Hardware

Prepare your favourite meals quickly with this compact 3.5 L air fryer with 30 minute timer and non-stick drawer and baking rack.

SALTON Manual Air Fryer

SALTON Manual Air Fryer

$60$100Save $40

Enjoy your favourite foods with little to no oil with this 3.5 L air fryer.

$60 at Home Hardware

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

