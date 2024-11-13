Home Hardware early Black Friday sale: 11 best deals on snow blowers, air fryers, Christmas decor & more — up to 50% off

The retailer's celebrating the holidays early with weekly deals on brands like Benchmark, Radley and Powersmart.

Home Hardware's Black Friday deals are available now. (Images via Home Hardware)

Black Friday is like a sporting event for people who love to shop. While some people enjoy the thrill of the hunt for a good deal, others find it stressful to find the best bargain. This year, you don't have to wait until Black Friday (Nov. 29) to start crossing names off of your holiday shopping list. Each week, Home Hardware offers up Black Friday deals on holiday decor, home essentials and must-have outdoor equipment.

We've scoured Home Hardware's latest round of Black Friday deals — which include air fryers, snow blowers, Christmas decor and more at up to 50 per cent off — and compiled a list of editor-approved savings. Not for you? Shop the best deals by category below.

This lightweight, cordless snow thrower features a 10 inch clearing width and up to 20 ft. throwing distance to help you quickly clear driveways, patios and sidewalks this winter.

This lifelike 7.5 ft Natural Balsam Fir tree includes 700 clear lights and hinged branches for easy set-up.

This 26” gas snow thrower includes both a manual pull start or push button electric start. The powerful unit features eight drive speeds and 212cc engine.

This illuminated LCD Display provides real-time weather conditions including indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity for a personalized, 12 hour weather forecast.

Save $30: MOSAIC Countertop Microwave Oven

This sleek 700 watt microwave oven features six pre-programmed functions to reheat your favourite foods.

This versatile combo kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, work light, two 20V lithium-ion batteries, 2.4 amp charger as well as screwdriving bits and blades.

This wet dry vacuum features a 5.5 horsepower motor, a folding carry handle and easy-glide caster wheels for easy transportation and a switch for wet to dry suction.

Save $20: INSTYLE HOLIDAY 5' Black Twig Tree

Add some sparkle to your holiday decor with this indoor/outdoor tree with 600 warm white LED lights and 120 twinkle lights.

This cordless combo tool kit includes a powerful impact driver and two variable speed drill to help you tackle your household DIY projects.

Hamilton Beach’s versatile coffee maker allows you to brew iced or hot coffee via pod or ground coffee in less than two minutes using an easy-to-use touchscreen.

Save $40: SALTON Manual Air Fryer

Prepare your favourite meals quickly with this compact 3.5 L air fryer with 30 minute timer and non-stick drawer and baking rack.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

