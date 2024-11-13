Home Hardware early Black Friday sale: 11 best deals on snow blowers, air fryers, Christmas decor & more — up to 50% off
The retailer's celebrating the holidays early with weekly deals on brands like Benchmark, Radley and Powersmart.
Black Friday is like a sporting event for people who love to shop. While some people enjoy the thrill of the hunt for a good deal, others find it stressful to find the best bargain. This year, you don't have to wait until Black Friday (Nov. 29) to start crossing names off of your holiday shopping list. Each week, Home Hardware offers up Black Friday deals on holiday decor, home essentials and must-have outdoor equipment.
RADLEY 10" Cordless Snow Thrower$140$170Save $30
INSTYLE HOLIDAY 7.5' Balsam Fir Christmas Tree$250$350Save $100
POWERSMART 212cc 2-Stage Snow Blower$600$750Save $150
ACU-RITE 5 In 1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Thermometer$120$200Save $80
MOSAIC Countertop Microwave Oven$90$120Save $30
BENCHMARK 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit$240$300Save $60
BENCHMARK 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel$75$120Save $45
INSTYLE HOLIDAY 5' Black Twig Tree$80$100Save $20
RADLEY Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit – 20V Max$90$150Save $60
HAMILTON BEACH FlexBrew Advanced 5-in-1 Coffee Maker$130$160Save $30
SALTON Manual Air Fryer$60$100Save $40
We've scoured Home Hardware's latest round of Black Friday deals — which include air fryers, snow blowers, Christmas decor and more at up to 50 per cent off — and compiled a list of editor-approved savings. Not for you? Shop the best deals by category below.
Save $30: RADLEY 10" Cordless Snow Thrower
This lightweight, cordless snow thrower features a 10 inch clearing width and up to 20 ft. throwing distance to help you quickly clear driveways, patios and sidewalks this winter.
Prepare for winter with this handy snow thrower.
Save $100: INSTYLE HOLIDAY 7.5' Balsam Fir Christmas Tree
This lifelike 7.5 ft Natural Balsam Fir tree includes 700 clear lights and hinged branches for easy set-up.
This pre-lit tree includes 700 lights to set the scene for Christmas memories.
Save $150: POWERSMART 212cc 2-Stage Snow Blower
This 26” gas snow thrower includes both a manual pull start or push button electric start. The powerful unit features eight drive speeds and 212cc engine.
Easily clear snow with this self-propelled snow blower.
Save $80: ACU-RITE 5 In 1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Thermometer
This illuminated LCD Display provides real-time weather conditions including indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity for a personalized, 12 hour weather forecast.
Receive a personalized 12 hour forecast with this easy-to-read thermometer.
Save $30: MOSAIC Countertop Microwave Oven
This sleek 700 watt microwave oven features six pre-programmed functions to reheat your favourite foods.
Easily reheat your favourite foods with this sleek microwave oven.
Save $60: BENCHMARK 20V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
This versatile combo kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, work light, two 20V lithium-ion batteries, 2.4 amp charger as well as screwdriving bits and blades.
These tool bench essentials are sure to be a hit with the jack of all trades in your life.
Save $45: BENCHMARK 20 L Wet Dry Vacuum - Stainless Steel
This wet dry vacuum features a 5.5 horsepower motor, a folding carry handle and easy-glide caster wheels for easy transportation and a switch for wet to dry suction.
This versatile vacuum is perfect for handling heavy duty messes.
Save $20: INSTYLE HOLIDAY 5' Black Twig Tree
Add some sparkle to your holiday decor with this indoor/outdoor tree with 600 warm white LED lights and 120 twinkle lights.
This indoor/outdoor tree adds just the right amount of whimsy to your holiday decor.
Save $60: RADLEY Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
This cordless combo tool kit includes a powerful impact driver and two variable speed drill to help you tackle your household DIY projects.
This cordless combo kit is perfect for new homeowners or DIY beginners.
Save $30: HAMILTON BEACH FlexBrew Advanced 5-in-1 Coffee Maker
Hamilton Beach’s versatile coffee maker allows you to brew iced or hot coffee via pod or ground coffee in less than two minutes using an easy-to-use touchscreen.
Easily prepare a cup of coffee to your liking with this 5-in-1 coffee maker.
Save $40: SALTON Manual Air Fryer
Prepare your favourite meals quickly with this compact 3.5 L air fryer with 30 minute timer and non-stick drawer and baking rack.
Enjoy your favourite foods with little to no oil with this 3.5 L air fryer.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can already shop 100s of early deals — click here to check out the best ones. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.
