Home with a view: 'one of a kind' Richmond house with protected viewpoint on the market for £7.5m

A gorgeous view is not always guaranteed in London, where the need for new homes often outweighs the vista from existing homes’ windows.

But the future owners of this Victorian-era house on Richmond Hill can rest assured that their viewpoint of the River Thames and Petersham Meadows is protected by an Act of Parliament, no less.

It’s the only view in the whole of England to be protected by a law in this manner.

The Richmond, Petersham and Ham Open Spaces Act of 1902 even predates London’s most famous sightline protection, the St Paul’s Height policy, by decades.

This view is the only one in England protected by an Act of Parliament (Savills)

Many historic artists have immortalised the bucolic view from the hill, including 17th century Richmond local JMW Turner. Turner’s most famous painting of the landscape is in his piece Thomson’s Aeolian Harp, which he exhibited in 1806.

The front rooms of this six-bedroom house, which is on the market for £7.5 million with Savills, face out towards this notable view, while the back windows look north east towards the centre of London.

A curving staircase with a polished plaster finished connects the lower levels (Savills)

While the viewpoint may be historic, the period home’s interiors are distinctly contemporary.

The current owners renovated the house with designs by London-based studio Gumuchdjian Architects. Founder Peter Gumuchdjian set up his practice after working for the late Richard Rogers for 18 years.

A gangway stretches between the principal bedroom suite and a dressing room (Savills)

A unique circular staircase made of metal and polished grey plaster spirals up between the lower and upper ground floor levels.

The principal bedroom suite occupies the entire first floor, with a gangway suspended over a void connecting the bedroom and ensuite to a large dressing room with built-in wardrobes. More bedrooms occupy the second and third floors.

The garden was designed by Harrington Porter (Savills)

On the lower ground floor, the kitchen opens onto a landscaped walled garden designed by city garden specialists Harrington Porter. There’s also a private gym filled with Technogym equipment.

“This property is truly one of a kind,” said Daniel Hutchins, Head of Sales in Savills Richmond.

“Renovated to an extraordinary standard by its current owners, the property seamlessly combines the Victorian charm of its framework with some of the most impressive contemporary architecture I've encountered in recent memory,” he added.

“Yet, what truly sets this property apart is its enviable location. Nestled within the only river landscape protected by an Act of Parliament, this home occupies a truly unparalleled position, seamlessly blending the charms of country and city living.”