Honey and Co’s recipe for meat-free chilli no carne

This is what a winter party is all about: a big pot you can place at the table with a stack of bowls and a ladle; something that’s not expensive, that’s easy to prepare, and that can be made well in advance. Most importantly, though, this pot is exploding with deeply satisfying flavour, and will accommodate almost everyone: there’s no gluten or nuts, your vegan and vegetarian friends can dig in, and carnivores won’t feel cheated, either. Every palate is catered for, everyone is welcome.

Chilli no carne

The chunky avocado salsa is non-negotiable, as is something carby such as rice and/or tortillas, and we like to have lots of colourful extras around, too: coriander leaves and lime wedges; hot sauce for those who want it hotter; and soured cream or yoghurt for those who want it tamed.

Prep 20 min

Cook 1 hr 10 min

Serves 6-8

570g jar queen black beans (500g drained weight)

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp dried oregano

3-4 plum tomatoes, diced (about 500g)

4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped (about 40g), or 4 dried chipotle peppers, soaked and rehydrated

For the sofrito

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, peeled and diced (about 150g)

3-4 celery sticks, washed and diced (about 150g)

2 carrots, peeled and diced (about 150g)

5 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

2 red peppers, deseeded and diced (about 150g)

1 tbsp flaky sea salt



For the avocado salsa

2 large ripe avocados

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

1 banana shallot, or 1 small red onion, peeled and very finely diced

1-2 red chillies, depending on how spicy they are, very finely diced

2 large plum tomatoes

1 small bunch coriander (about 20g)

1 tsp flaky sea salt

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Put all the ingredients for the sofrito in a large saucepan and saute slowly on a medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes, until they are fully cooked down and start sticking to the pan.

Drain the beans and wash them with warm water. Add the beans and all the spices to the sofrito pan, mix well and cook for two minutes, to toast the spices.

Add the chopped tomatoes and peppers, stir for a minute, then pour in 600ml water and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook slowly for 30 minutes, until the liquid reduces and thickens and the chilli mix turns silky.

Meanwhile, make the salsa. Stone and peel the avocado, then dice the flesh into small cubes. Put these in a large bowl, add the citrus zest and juice, diced shallot and chilli, and toss. Quarter the tomatoes, remove the seeds, then finely dice and add to the bowl. Chop the coriander, add to the bowl with the sea salt, and toss well. Adjust the seasoning to taste, if need be, then add the vegetable oil and toss again to coat (this will help stop the avocado discolouring).

Serve the chilli with plain rice and/or tortilla wraps and the avocado salsa on the side.