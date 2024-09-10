The Horse Barn Where Ralph Lauren Showed His Spring 2025 Show Is on Sale for $15 Million

For New York Fashion Week Spring 2025, Ralph Lauren turned Khalily Stables in the Hamptons into Ralphmania. There were a few of his vintage cars gleaming in the sun, polo players riding around in muscular horses, supermodels like Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell strutting down the runway, and even a makeshift Polo Bar—with the restaurant's maître d' Nelly Moudime there to welcome guests in.

It was the ultimate formula for what Lauren does best: sell the American Dream.



Lexie Moreland

Now that the dust has settled since the show, a new dream is being sold: The venue. The horse barn is now on the market for $15.25 million, just a $1 million jump from what its current owner bought it for in 2021. (When it first hit the market in 2017, the asking price was $40 million.)

Corcoran

For that price, you get 19.2 acres on 6 West Pond Drive in Bridgehampton, New York. It comes with 27 horse stalls, 15 grass paddocks, and two riding arenas with all-weather grass footing. There are two large grand-prix riding fields and one large covered indoor arena with a viewing area for the arena. The main barn has 18 stalls and a smaller barn has nine stalls. There's accommodation for staff, too; the property comes with a two-bedroom residence with a shared bath and an on-site office.

With the horse barn comes bragging rights. How many properties can boast about having one of the greatest designers use it to be a part of its history? How many properties can say that at one point, Jude Law, Usher, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden congregated under the same roof enjoying a Polo Bar Burger while Frank Sinatra's Summer Wind played overhead? Not many.

For more inquiries on the property, please visit corcoran.com.

You Might Also Like