Host Thanksgiving for $7 Per Person With Walmart’s Holiday Deal

It should come as no surprise that Walmart is one step ahead of us when it comes to planning groceries, and America’s largest retailer is already preparing for the holiday season long before some of us have even begun to accept that summer is over.

The company announced its holiday shopping promotions earlier than ever this year, a move that Walmart says is geared toward letting customers “plan ahead to maximize their budgets.” The deals begin in October, and one of the specials that caught our eye involves a very affordable way to serve a delicious, classic Thanksgiving meal.

According to a press release published last week, Walmart will be “removing inflation” — starting on October 14th — by offering a suite of holiday dinner staples priced even lower than they were in 2023. The meal offers a range of 28 items including turkey, sides, condiments (hello, cranberry sauce), and desserts. It serves up to 10 people, with a total cost that works out to roughly $7 per person.

The discounts will apply to items purchased either in person or online. If you’re interested in the latter, there are an endless number of ways to shop without setting foot inside Walmart, making your holiday prep even easier, including curbside pickup, early morning delivery (starting at 6 a.m.), and express delivery in 30 minutes.

With affordable prices and adaptable shopping options, the retailer seems eager to meet patrons where they are. “We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive VP and chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S.

Discounting items will make it easier for customers to shop at Walmart, but bundling holiday foods together could result in extra purchases. By framing an assembly of canned cranberry sauce, pumpkin puree, and turkey brining bags as a holiday meal “kit,” the store may prompt shoppers to gravitate toward items they might otherwise have overlooked, thus increasing per-customer spend.

We’ve seen Walmart go the bundling route a few other times this year. In May, the brand’s website published a user-friendly shoppable list of summer staples — intended to be purchased together — so you could throw a cookout “for about $6 per person.” With one click you could add all items to your cart for a lump sum, or pick and choose between offerings to customize the menu.

Earlier this month, the retailer promoted a series of football-themed Game Day Baskets, which package together all the snacking essentials for a game day watch party or tailgating event. Separately, Walmart even offered a Cleanup Basket, a $19 add-on that included disposable plates, cutlery, and trash bags to make hosting an event less intimidating.

This latest meal bundle deal will last through December 25, so if Thanksgiving dinner is a huge success, you can simply hit “reorder” and return to those greatest hits on Christmas. And if you want to take the holiday meal for a test run before you have guests over, luckily it’s available in mid-October.

