The 25 best hostess gifts that'll guarantee you an invite back
Any host will appreciate these thoughtful gift ideas, and they're all $75 or less.
Whether you’re heading to a dinner party, housewarming or casual cookout, there’s usually an impulse to bring a little token of thanks for the invite. A hostess gift is a nice gesture and all, but is it necessary? Etiquette expert Myka Meier from Beaumont Etiquette says yes.
"Remember to never arrive empty-handed! It's thoughtful to bring a hostess gift whenever you're invited to someone's home for a party, dinner or overnight stay, as it shows appreciation for their hospitality," Meier tells Yahoo Life.
You don’t have to go overboard on your budget to show your appreciation. "Aim for a price point that reflects your gratitude and the occasion. On average, host gifts typically range from $20 to $50, but remember it's the sentiment that truly counts," Meier suggests.
Tailor the hostess gift to the occasion. "A box of your favorite macaroons from your local bakery may be a great gift for an invitation to a luncheon; however, if you are staying the weekend at your friend's beach house with your family, a larger host gift would be more appropriate," says Meier.
A nice bottle of wine or bouquet flowers is always appreciated, and super easy to grab on the way to the party. But if you spend a little more time – or browse this list of gift ideas – you can come up with a more unique option. "My favorite go-to host gift is one of my homemade loaves of bread — either pumpkin or lemon depending on the season. I also love bringing a gift for a pet if someone has one, such as a chew toy or bone with a bow around it," says Meier. Some unexpected advice: Skip the wine because it could "clash with the meal being served" and bring flowers in a vase "so the person does not have to do work to cut the stems and find a vase when they are trying to host guests."
Need more inspiration? We’ve got you covered with a list of the best hostess gifts you can give, all of which are all under $75. There are cute and cozy decor pieces (including this incredible candle), fun games to play during the event itself and useful finds that the host will bust out at their next gathering. If you want even more options, check out our favorite gift baskets to send and some standout Amazon finds for under $50.
The best hostess gifts of 2024
Take a note from Meier and don't bring a bottle of wine to a dinner party. Instead, show up with this marble wine chiller so they can keep whatever they're serving at the perfect temperature.
This flameless lighter is rechargeable, so they won't have to replace it when it runs out of juice. Go the extra mile and pair it with a candle.
Everyone could use a fresh tea towel and Rifle Paper Co.'s selection is hard to beat. Gift one by itself or wrap it around a loaf of fresh bread.
Do your hosts love a game night? Then introduce them to Phase 10, a fast-paced, Rummy-type card game for ages 7 and up, and ask them to play it at your next gathering.
Festive and memorable, these colorful cocktail napkins feature popular drink garnishes (think: olives and cherries) and would be a welcome addition to any bar cart.
Strike up a conversation with guests using this fun and compelling game for kids and adults. TableTopics has 135 question cards (appropriate for ages 12 and up) that are sure to spark an interesting conversation. Plus, the cards are corralled in a transparent cube sleek enough to leave out.
Give the host(ess) something that can be put to use right away. Candles are your best bet — and this one from Voluspa, which has notes of rose, cucumber and jasmine, boasts a 100-hour burn time.
At-home chefs will adore this set of four oils and vinegars from Brightland. This bundle includes two cold-press, extra-virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegar and champagne vinegar in cute containers that will look great in any kitchen.
If you want to give flowers, take Meier's advice and gift them in a pretty vase. This multi-colored glass vase can be used all year round and looks way more expensive than it is.
Ideal for picnics, campouts and beach days, this Stanley 64-ounce stainless-steel pitcher can keep drinks cold for up to eight hours and iced for over 24 hours.
Who says baked goods have to be homemade? Magnolia Bakery offers nationwide shipping on tons of sweet treats — including this assortment of 24 mini cupcakes.
Hot honey is such a fun and unexpected condiment, especially on pizza, fried chicken and other savory bites. This duo really brings the heat — it includes the original and extra-hot versions.
Help your host relax once the guests leave. This gift box includes 48 individually wrapped tea bags in eight flavors, including peppermint and chamomile.
Heading to the home of an ice cream lover? Then they need this gadget from S'well because it keeps ice cream frozen for up to four hours, so they can take their favorite treat on the go.
These porcelain dip bowls look ridiculously luxe, but they're just $40 — not to mention they can be thrown into the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer without a worry.
This honey pot and dipper from Le Creuset is, dare we say, sweeter than honey. This adorable duo would bee a welcome addition to anyone's kitchen counter.
Your host will feel grateful for you the morning after the gathering when brewing up a pot of Starbucks coffee. Your host will stay caffeinated for the weeks to follow since this pack comes with three 12-oz. bags of medium-roast coffee.
This glass match cloche is as pretty as it is functional — it holds up to 120 matches and has a striker on the side. Shop it in five colors.
If you're staying with a friend for a long weekend, consider splurging on something special. This sterling silver bracelet is totally timeless — and a steal for $70.
No one would pass up a pack of pretty glasses. These beauties (available in seven hues) are stackable and made from chip-resistant, restaurant-grade glass. Pick between 12 oz and 16 oz options.
This is another gift that looks pricey but comes in at less than $40. This keychain has a USB to lightning charging cable, which means that they always have a way to charge their compatible devices (like their iPhone or iPad) or power banks. Customize it with their initials for an additional $12.50.
If you're staying overnight at a friend's home, leave the friend with a blanket to cuddle up in after you go. This fringed favorite from Nordstrom will bring the cozy to any living room or bedroom.
Take a cue from Meier and give them a fresh loaf of bread. Wrap it up in this blanket, which has removable flax seed-filled packs that can be heated up the microwave to keep the bread warm once it's out of the oven.
You can't go wrong with a classic hand soap and lotion combo. One Amazon shopper raved that the white-tea-scented duo "is light and not overpowering."
A pretty frame is another foolproof gift. Fill it with a photo beforehand if you want to add an extra personal touch. Anthropologie has this style in two sizes.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
