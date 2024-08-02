Houseplant of the week: Agave ‘Praying Hands’



Why will I love it?

Thanks to its dark green leaves that curl upwards, resembling hands in prayer, this recently bred succulent bagged third place in the RHS Chelsea flower show Plant of the Year 2024. What cemented its status as the new, exciting kid on the block are its beautiful form, compact growth and hardiness. It’s also a low-maintenance plant, making it ideal for novices.

Light or shade?

The agave thrives in bright light and is a true sun worshipper. Place in a spot where it can receive full sun. While it can tolerate partial shade, it requires plenty of sunlight to develop its vibrant colours.

Where should I put it?

‘Praying Hands’ can be grown indoors and outdoors. During the summer, it can grace your patio or balcony. In winter, bring it inside to protect it from frost. Place it near a south-facing window where it can soak up any sun.

How do I keep it alive?

Water weekly during the growing season. In winter, reduce watering to once a month. Plant in well-draining soil, such as a cactus or succulent mix, and ensure the pot has adequate drainage to prevent root rot.

Did you know?

Agave ‘Praying Hands’ is a hybrid of the hardy A. ocahui and the beautiful x Mangave ‘Bloodspot’, combining the best traits of both parents.