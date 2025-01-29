How much protein should I eat?

A RD breaks down recommended intake levels and how to make sure you're getting enough of this muscle-supporting nutrient.

While most of your daily protein intake should come from whole foods like fish, lean meats, eggs or plant-based options, some people may also benefit from dietary supplements. (Getty Creative)

Protein isn't just fuel for gym-goers — it's the powerhouse behind nearly every vital function in your body. While fats and carbohydrates often steal the spotlight, protein works quietly behind the scenes as a critical nutrient with an impressive list of benefits.

According to dietitian and clinical director of Berry Street, Marjorie Nolan Cohn, "Protein is a macronutrient because it has 'macro' importance. It has many key functions within the body, [including] supporting our muscles, hormones, digestion and absorption, bones and even breathing. Altogether, proteins are involved in nearly every process that sustains life." Given its significance, it’s only natural to wonder how much protein you should be eating.

As a dietitian with years of experience in hospitals and outpatient clinics, my answer to the "how much protein" question is, unfortunately, "It depends." Official guidelines recommend 46 grams of protein daily for adult females and 56 grams for adult males. However, these numbers don't account for individual factors like activity level or health status. Research suggests that most adults need far more than the recommended amounts. For example, higher protein intake in older adults has been shown to combat the typical loss of muscle mass and strength, helping them maintain independence longer.

To dive deeper into this, I reviewed the latest research, tapped into my clinical expertise and consulted with two registered dietitians to better understand daily protein needs and identify the best foods to include in your diet. Here's what I found.

What is protein, and why is it important?

Along with carbs and fats, protein is one of the three essential macronutrients — nutrients you need in larger quantities — and serves as the main building block of your body. Found in every cell, protein is a vital component of your bones, muscles, skin, organs, enzymes and hormones.

Proteins are constructed from chains of smaller molecules called amino acids. Of the 20 amino acids your body needs, it can produce 11 on its own. The remaining nine, known as essential amino acids, cannot be made by your body and must be obtained through your diet.

Foods that provide all nine essential amino acids in sufficient amounts are called complete proteins. These are typically found in animal-based foods like meat, fish, eggs and dairy, as well as some plant-based sources like quinoa, soy and chia seeds. Including complete proteins in your meals ensures your body has the full range of amino acids it needs to function optimally.

While the list of protein’s functions is extensive, here are some of its key roles:

Supporting and strengthening your immune system

Building and repairing cells and tissue, including skin and cartilage

Increasing muscle mass and strength

Building and maintaining bone mass

Producing hormones and enzymes

Maintaining the body's fluid balance

Reducing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness

Storing and transporting nutrients

Supporting the body's detoxification system

Although protein isn’t your body’s primary energy source — that title belongs to carbs — it can be broken down and converted into energy when necessary, proving its versatility as a nutrient.

Factors affecting your protein needs

Protein requirements are not one-size-fits-all; they vary based on several circumstances and can change throughout your lifetime.

Some of the primary factors that determine how much protein you need include:

Age: Protein needs typically increase as you age to help maintain muscle mass and support healthy aging.

Gender: Men and women often have different protein requirements due to differences in muscle mass and hormonal influences.

Height and muscle mass: Taller individuals or those with greater muscle mass generally require more protein to maintain their bodies.

Activity level: The more physically active you are — whether through endurance sports, strength training or just a busy lifestyle — the higher your protein needs.

Health status: Certain conditions, like chronic illnesses, injuries or infections, may increase your protein demands.

Life stages: During pregnancy, protein intake needs to increase to support maternal health and fetal development. Similarly, periods of rapid growth, like adolescence, or recovery, such as post-surgery or during illness, may require a boost in protein to aid healing and repair.

Recommended daily protein intake

Protein needs are nuanced and can vary significantly. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, approximately 10%–35% of your calories should come from protein.

Of course, certain populations have higher protein needs, including older adults, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding and highly active individuals.

Here are the current Recommended Daily Allowances (RDA) for various groups:

Age and sex RDA in grams (g) per day Infants 6–11 months 11 Infants 1–3 years 13 Children 4–8 years 19 Children 9–13 years 34 Females 14 and over 46 Males 14–18 52 Males 19 and over 56 Pregnancy and lactation 71

Keep in mind that the RDA is the minimum amount of protein your body needs to perform its basic functions. Most people's actual daily needs are likely higher.

Research suggests that adults over 65 may need nearly double the RDA for protein, depending on their activity level and health status.

How to calculate your personal protein needs

The best way to assess your protein needs is by working with a dietitian or other health care professional. However, there are ways to estimate your goal amount of protein using either your weight or goal calorie intake.

Protein needs based on weight

To determine your daily protein requirements based on body weight and specific conditions, multiply your weight in pounds by the appropriate factor listed below:

Population Grams of protein per pound of body weight Grams of protein per day for an adult weighing 150 pounds Generally healthy adults 0.36 g 54 g Adults 65+ 0.45-0.6 g 68-90 g Muscle building and maintenance 0.6-0.9 g 90-135 g Weight loss 0.6–1 g 90-150 g Sedentary adults 0.36 g 54 g Minimally active adults 0.45 g 67 g Moderately active adults 0.59 g 89 g Intensely active adults .73 g 110 g Adults with acute or chronic illness 0.54-0.58 g 81-102 g Adults with severe illness, injury or malnutrition 0.91 g 137 g 1st trimester of pregnancy 0.36 g 54 g 2nd and 3rd trimesters of pregnancy and lactation 0.5 g 75 g

Protein needs by calorie goals

You can also assess your protein needs based on the amount of calories you consume — though, fair warning, there is some extensive math involved.

To calculate your daily protein requirement:

Determine your daily caloric intake: This is the total number of calories you aim to consume each day. Guidelines recommend 1,600–2,400 calories for women and 2,200–3,000 for men depending on factors like weight, age and activity level. Select your desired protein percentage: Choose a percentage within the 10% to 35% range, based on your specific needs. Calculate protein calories: Multiply your daily caloric intake by the chosen percentage to find out how many calories should come from protein. Convert protein calories to grams: Since each gram of protein provides approximately 4 calories, divide the protein calories by 4 to get the number of grams of protein you should consume daily.

Example calculation: If your daily caloric goal is 1,800 and you decide that 15% of your calories should come from protein:

Protein calories: 1,800 calories × 0.15 = 270 calories from protein

Protein grams: 270 calories ÷ 4 calories per gram of protein = 67.5 grams of protein per day

This is a rough estimate. It's advisable to consult with a health care provider or dietitian to tailor your protein intake to your specific individual needs.

Best sources of protein

Proteins are readily available in animal- and plant-based sources. (Getty Creative)

No matter your dietary preferences, there are an array of high-protein options to fuel your body.

Animal sources of protein

"Animal protein sources are a tried-and-true protein powerhouse," says Cohn. These foods are rich in protein and are considered complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids your body needs.

Examples include:

Fish and seafood: Scallops, oysters, shrimp, lobster, salmon, tuna, tilapia, halibut and other types of fish

Poultry: Chicken, turkey, duck, Cornish hen and pheasant

Meat: Beef, bison, pork, lamb, goat and game meats like elk

Dairy: Animal-based milks, cheeses and yogurts

Eggs: Chicken, duck and quail

Keep in mind that not all animal proteins are created equal. Heart-healthy options like skinless chicken breast and fatty fish like salmon are better choices than fattier cuts of beef or processed meats. Fatty fish also provide omega-3s, which are beneficial for heart health. On the other hand, consumption of heavily processed meats, such as bacon, sausages and hot dogs, should be limited due to their association with an increased risk of certain cancers.

Plant-based sources of protein

Most plant-based proteins are incomplete, meaning they lack one or more essential amino acid. However, by eating a variety of plant proteins throughout the day, you can easily meet your needs for all nine.

Examples of plant-based protein foods include:

Soy products: Tofu, tempeh, edamame and soy milk

Legumes: Lentils, beans, peas and peanuts

Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews and nut butters

Seeds: Hemp, chia, flax, pumpkin and sunflower seeds

Grains and pseudocereals: Spelt, teff, quinoa, amaranth and sprouted grain bread

Others: Nutritional yeast, spirulina

While meat alternatives like Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger are popular plant-based protein options, they tend to be heavily processed and high in sodium or saturated fat. While convenient, these products shouldn’t be the cornerstone of your diet.

Should you add protein powder to your regimen?

While it’s always best to prioritize whole foods to meet your protein needs, some people may find it challenging to consume enough protein throughout the day. If that applies to you, adding a protein powder to your diet can be a convenient and effective solution.

If you’re unsure whether you’re meeting your protein requirements, consult with a registered dietitian or health care professional.

That said, specific demographics or groups are more likely to benefit from a protein powder due to their increased protein needs or difficulty meeting their intake goals. The following categories of individuals might get a better boost from protein powder:

Individuals following restrictive diets, such as vegans or vegetarians, who may struggle to get enough complete protein from plant-based sources.

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, who have increased protein requirements to support maternal and fetal health.

Competitive athletes, weightlifters or highly active people, who need additional protein for muscle repair, recovery and endurance.

Adults over 65 years old, who require more protein to maintain muscle mass and strength.

Those with acute or chronic health conditions, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease or other illnesses that increase protein needs or impair nutrient absorption.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, who need extra protein to support immune function and recovery.

People with poor appetites or difficulty chewing or swallowing, making it hard to consume sufficient protein through whole foods alone.

Cohn suggests that "when looking for a protein powder, aim to include one without added sugar or a laundry list of ingredients. Rather aim for a protein powder that contains simple, straightforward formulas or ingredients." It's also a good idea to look for products that are third-party tested to ensure label accuracy.

Keep in mind that most protein powders are formulated for adults and are not safe for children. Additionally, people who are immunocompromised, pregnant or breastfeeding should talk with an ob-gyn or other health care professional to make sure the product they choose is safe and appropriate.

We tested 18 protein powders to identify the best options for every need. You can check out our findings here, but our top picks for Best Overall and Best Plant-Based both came from the same brand: Naked Nutrition.

Naked Nutrition Naked Nutrition Naked Whey Protein per serving: 25 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (30 g) | Nutrition facts (Unflavored): 120 calories, 3 g carbs, 2 g fat | Sweeteners: None (Unflavored), organic coconut sugar (flavored varieties) Naked Nutrition Naked Whey earns our best overall pick thanks to its impressively short ingredient list, third-party certification by Informed Choice and moderate price point. It also doesn't hurt that the powder mixes easily and is available in five flavors plus an unflavored variety. Each 2 scoop-sized serving provides an impressive 25 grams of protein to support muscle synthesis and is relatively low in calories and saturated fat. It's also gluten-free and contains zero artificial additives. $95 at Amazon

Naked Nutrition Naked Nutrition Naked Pea Protein per serving: 25 g | Serving size: 2 scoops (38 g) | Nutrition facts (Chocolate): 160 calories, 8 g carbs, 4 g fat | Sweeteners: None (unsweetened), organic coconut sugar (flavored varieties) Naked Pea is a subtly sweet vegan protein powder with 25-27 grams of protein per serving and all nine essential amino acids. Because it's a complete protein, Naked Pea is particularly helpful for people trying to gain muscle on a vegan diet. We also like that the powder is available in flavored and unflavored varieties, naturally sweetened with coconut sugar and free of artificial additives. $58 at Amazon

Get the most out of protein in your diet

Getting enough protein is just one piece of the puzzle. For optimal health, you'll also want to follow these guidelines:

Consume protein at breakfast: Eating protein at breakfast can help reduce hunger and cravings throughout the day and may be particularly helpful if you're trying to lose weight.

Spread your protein intake throughout the day: Some studies suggest that spreading your protein intake throughout the day, rather than loading up at dinner, might be more effective for building muscle mass and strength.

Choose high-quality protein sources: For overall well-being, opt for high-quality, minimally processed protein foods and limit your intake of highly processed ones.

Eat a variety of protein foods, especially if you're consuming a plant-based diet: Variety is not only the spice of life, it's also essential for maintaining a balanced diet. Because different foods contain different types and amounts of nutrients, it's best to incorporate a variety of protein sources into your diet. If you're vegan or vegetarian, eating a variety of plant-based proteins also ensures that you're getting all nine essential amino acids throughout the day.

Combine protein intake with regular resistance training: Resistance training does more than just build muscle. It also improves balance and strength and may protect against cognitive decline and other chronic diseases as you age. Assuming you have the go-ahead from your doctor, it's recommended to train two to three times per week.

FAQs

How much protein should I eat to lose weight?

Studies show that a high-protein diet can support weight loss by reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness and boosting metabolism. It can also help you lose body fat while retaining muscle mass. Aim for 0.6–0.9 g of protein per pound of body weight to support weight loss.

How much protein do you need to build muscle?

The International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends consuming 0.6-0.9 g of protein per pound (or 1.4-2.0 g per kilogram) of body weight. For someone weighing 150 pounds, this would mean aiming for 90-135 g of protein per day.

Is it possible to get too much protein?

Yes, eating too much protein can have negative side effects. As Jessica M. Kelly, dietitian and owner of Nutrition that Heals, explains, when we eat more protein than our bodies need, that protein is either "broken down and used for energy, or stored as fat. [Too much protein] can also cause gastrointestinal distress and put extra strain on the kidneys." The latter is particularly true for individuals who may be at a higher risk for kidney disease.

Is it safe to take protein powder every day?

For most healthy adults, protein powder is safe to take daily. That said, there are some things to keep in mind. According to Kelly, "Make sure you know the amount of protein per serving and that you are indeed consuming the recommended amount. There are many different protein powders out there, and you want to make sure you are getting a quality brand, so look for one that is third-party tested for potency, heavy metals and contaminants."

Also, keep in mind that consuming protein powder regularly for long periods may cause unwanted gastrointestinal side effects, including upset stomach, bloating, nausea, diarrhea or constipation.

Meet our experts

Marjorie Nolan Cohn, MS, RD, LDN, CEDS-S, clinical director of Berry Street

Jessica M. Kelly, RDN, LDN and founder/owner of Nutrition That Heals

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.