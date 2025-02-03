How to buy Canadian as tariffs still loom: 100+ Canadian brands to shop — from toilet paper to winter jackets
As Trump and Trudeau agree to pause tariffs for at least 30 days, here is a list of Canadian beauty, fashion, home and personal care brands to support.
The U.S.-Canada tariffs may be officially paused for at least 30 days — but Canadian consumers are still bracing for more expensive American goods — and organizing efforts to "buy Canadian" instead.
Over the weekend, Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urged Canadians to buy domestically after Trump announced he would apply 25 per cent tariffs to Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian oil. Canada's retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on U.S. imports would also make American products more expensive for Canadian consumers.
Canadian businesses are leaning into the "buy Canadian" sentiment, with several provinces pulling American booze from liquor store shelves and companies like Loblaws and Shopify encouraging consumers to buy local.
Even with tariffs paused, Canadian shoppers have already begun boycotting imports from south of the border. Online forums are flooded with Canadian alternatives to American goods, including popular grocery items, liquor, fast food chains and personal care products like diapers and makeup.
Yahoo Canada's shopping editors will be updating and adding to our How to buy Canadian guide over the coming days and weeks, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest Canadian brands, products and businesses to support.
Buy Canadian: Canadian alternatives to American products
If you're looking to shop local Canadian products as tariff discussions continue to unfold, here is a list of Canadian beauty, fashion, home and personal care brands to support — and their American alternatives that may become more expensive in the following weeks.
🇨🇦 Canadian cleaning brands
All-purpose cleaner: The Bare Home | FRANK | Guests on Earth | Myni
Bathroom cleaners: Attitude | FRANK| Myni | Nature Clean | Tru Earth
All-Purpose Cleaner Starter Kit
Dish soap and detergent: FRANK| Guests on Earth | Myni | Nature Clean | The Unscented Company
Floor and glass cleaners: Attitude | FRANK| Myni | Nature Clean
Kitchen cleaners: Attitude | The Bare Home | FRANK
Laundry products: The Bare Home | FRANK| Good Juju | Myni | Tru Earth
Laundry Detergent Strips
🇺🇸 American cleaning brands
Procter & Gamble (P&G) brands, including Tide, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Dawn. The Clorox Company brands, including Clorox Bleach, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Reckitt Benckiser brands, including Lysol, Dettol, Finish and Woolite. Church & Dwight Co. brands, including Arm & Hammer and OxiClean. SC Johnson brands, including Windex, Glade, Pledge and Scrubbing Bubbles.
🇨🇦 Canadian personal care brands
Dental care: Change Toothpaste | Green Beaver | Nelson Naturals | SD Naturals
Deodorant: Druide | Green Beaver | Nala Care |
Soap: Blooming Wild Botanicals | Druide | Green Beaver | Guests on Earth | Myni | Parva Fabrica | Rocky Mountain Soap Company
Diapers: Eco Pea Co. Bamboo Diapers | Lil Helper Tank Cloth Diapers | Royale Premium Diapers
Toilet paper and tissue products: FRANK | Royale | Kruger Products (Cashmere, Sponge Towels, Scotties, Purex, White Swan, White Cloud)
Royale Velour Toilet Paper
Vitamins and supplements: AOR Supplements | CanPrev | COLD-FX | Jamieson | Organika | Webber Naturals
🇨🇦 Canadian beauty and makeup brands
Bodycare: Cake Beauty | Everist | Good Juju | Paume
Fragrance: The 7 Virtues Perfume | Saje Wellness
Best of Saje
Haircare: The Bare Home | Cake Beauty | Everist | Good Juju | Live Clean |
Makeup: 19/99 Beauty | Cheekbone Beauty | MAC Cosmetics | Nudestix |
Shaving products: The Bare Home | Rocky Mountain Barber Company
Skincare: ARTIFACT | Grace & Stella | Graydon Skincare | Green Beaver | Indeed Labs | Province Apothecary | Skinfix | Spectro | Three Ships
Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks
🇨🇦 Canadian home brands
Candles: Esser | La Vie | LOHN | Joni | Mala the Brand | Mélia
Coffee & tea: 49th Parallel | Balzac's Coffee | Bridgehead Coffee | Canadian Heritage Roasting Co. | DavidTea | Kicking Horse Coffee | Muskoka Roastery Coffee | Salt Spring Coffee
Balzac’s Coffee Roasters - Balzac’s Blend
Luggage: Monos
Mattresses and bedding: Douglas | Endy | Juno | Polysleep | Silk & Snow
Furniture and decor: Bouclair | Cozey | ergoCentric | La Fabrique Allwood | Sundays Furniture | Umbra | Shop more Canadian-made furniture
🇨🇦 Canadian fashion brands
Accessories: A Bronze Age | Modjul | Uppdoo
Apparel: &OR Collective | Arc’teryx | Aritzia | Bather | The Bay | Beaufille | Bluenotes | Brunette the Label | Canada Goose | Duer | Dynamite | Harry Rosen | Hilary MacMillan | Holt Renfrew | Joe Fresh | Knix | Kotn | La Senza | La Vie en Rose | Lolë | Lululemon | Mackage | Mark's | MEC | Moose Knuckles | Park + Fifth | Penningtons | Province of Canada | Reitmans | Roots | RW&CO. | Silver Jeans | Simons | Smythe | Suzy Shier
Langford Parka
Jewelry: Agile. | Camillette | Celi | Dean Davidson | Deux Lions | Granger Joaillière | Jenny Bird | Kara Yoo | L.L.Y. Atelier | LiliandTrotro Jewelry | Lover's Tempo | Mejuri | SarahBijoux | wellDunn | Shop more Canadian jewelry brands
Shoes: Aldo | Cougar | Frank And Oak | John Fluevog | L’Intervalle | Maguire | Matt & Nat | Native Shoes | Poppy Barley | The Shoe Company | Sorel | Vessi
