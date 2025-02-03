How to buy Canadian as tariffs still loom: 100+ Canadian brands to shop — from toilet paper to winter jackets

As Trump and Trudeau agree to pause tariffs for at least 30 days, here is a list of Canadian beauty, fashion, home and personal care brands to support.

How to "buy Canadian": Brands to shop as tariff talks continue. (Photos via Canada Goose & Guests on Earth).

The U.S.-Canada tariffs may be officially paused for at least 30 days — but Canadian consumers are still bracing for more expensive American goods — and organizing efforts to "buy Canadian" instead.

Over the weekend, Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urged Canadians to buy domestically after Trump announced he would apply 25 per cent tariffs to Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian oil. Canada's retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on U.S. imports would also make American products more expensive for Canadian consumers.

Canadian businesses are leaning into the "buy Canadian" sentiment, with several provinces pulling American booze from liquor store shelves and companies like Loblaws and Shopify encouraging consumers to buy local.

Even with tariffs paused, Canadian shoppers have already begun boycotting imports from south of the border. Online forums are flooded with Canadian alternatives to American goods, including popular grocery items, liquor, fast food chains and personal care products like diapers and makeup.

Yahoo Canada's shopping editors will be updating and adding to our How to buy Canadian guide over the coming days and weeks, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest Canadian brands, products and businesses to support.

Buy Canadian: Canadian alternatives to American products

If you're looking to shop local Canadian products as tariff discussions continue to unfold, here is a list of Canadian beauty, fashion, home and personal care brands to support — and their American alternatives that may become more expensive in the following weeks.

🇨🇦 Canadian cleaning brands

All-Purpose Cleaner Starter Kit $40 at Guests on Earth

Laundry Detergent Strips $15 at Good Juju

🇺🇸 American cleaning brands

Procter & Gamble (P&G) brands, including Tide, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Dawn. The Clorox Company brands, including Clorox Bleach, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Reckitt Benckiser brands, including Lysol, Dettol, Finish and Woolite. Church & Dwight Co. brands, including Arm & Hammer and OxiClean. SC Johnson brands, including Windex, Glade, Pledge and Scrubbing Bubbles.

🇨🇦 Canadian personal care brands

Royale Velour Toilet Paper $8 at Amazon

🇨🇦 Canadian beauty and makeup brands

Best of Saje $119 at Saje

Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks $26 at Amazon

🇨🇦 Canadian home brands

Balzac’s Coffee Roasters - Balzac’s Blend $14 at Amazon

🇨🇦 Canadian fashion brands

Langford Parka $1,575 at Canada Goose

