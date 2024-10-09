10 simple ways to improve your mental wellbeing today

It’s World Mental Health Day, which is the perfect time to take a step back and consider your mental wellbeing.

This year, the theme is focused on mental health in the workplace. It highlights the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, and comes as studies show the UK is at risk of becoming a burnt out nation.

A report by Mental Health UK released in January found that one in five working adults needed to take time off work in the last year due to poor mental health caused by pressure or stress.

Burnout occurs as a result of prolonged periods of stress, and can manifest in emotional and physical symptoms such as feeling helpless or hopeless, becoming tearful or irritable, the onset of headaches, muscle pain, memory and sleep problems, and lack of concentration.

While this year’s World Mental Health Day is shining a light on occupational burnout, it’s worth acknowledging that poor mental health can affect anyone, whether you work or not.

According to mental health charity Mind, one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England. The overall number of people reporting mental health problems has risen in recent years, increasing by 20% between 1993 and 2014 in both men and women.

Mental health issues must be taken seriously and you should speak to your healthcare provider if you are worried about your mental health. However, there are plenty of little things you can do day to day that can help bring moments of joy into your life, and therefore boost your mental wellbeing.

1. Take a break

Making sure you take a short break from work today will help improve your mental health. (Getty Images)

If you’re feeling overwhelmed today, try and take a small break. Whether it’s walking away from your computer screen, going for a short walk, or even fixing yourself a cuppa, giving yourself a few minutes to breathe and clear your mind can do wonders.

2. Get a move on

Having a little dance around your kitchen is a great way to feel good. (Getty Images)

Studies show that moving your body, even for short bursts of time, can help reduce stress and anger. You can put on your favourite song to have a dance to; do a quick jog on the spot to get your heartrate up; or even break out the vacuum and give the floor a once-over - cleaning counts as exercise!

3. Write down 3 things you’re grateful for

Keeping a gratitude journal has been linked to improving mood and overall wellbeing. You don’t have to start an entire journal, but writing down three things you’re grateful for today can be the start of a positive habit.

4. Call someone you love

Connecting with your loved ones is a surefire way to put a smile on your face. During your lunch break, why not ring a friend for a quick chat? They might need it just as much as you do.

5. Try something creative

Creative hobbies can help lift your mood and improve your overall wellbeing. (Getty Images)

If you’ve always wanted to have a go at flexing your creative muscle, now’s the time. Try a new recipe for dinner; draw or paint to your heart’s content; practise taking a few artsy photos of the things you like in your home; or dabble in some poetry or creative writing.

6. Spend time in nature

Numerous studies show that getting outside and spending time in nature is linked to improved mental wellbeing. Head to your nearest park or sit in your garden for a while to admire the plants, trees, and wildlife around you.

7. Let yourself daydream

Indulging in a little daydreaming every once in a while can help you combat fatigue and strain during the day, research suggests. This is because daydreaming acts as a little mini vacation for your brain, as well as boosting creativity and wellbeing. Off you go!

8. Have a laugh

Having a really good laugh can help you destress. (Getty Images)

Stress is no laughing matter - but studies show that laughing can help reduce stress, depression and anxiety. Laughter increases the level of feel-good hormones in the brain, therefore improving your mood and wellbeing. Tune into your favourite sitcom or comedian, stat!

9. Practise some self-care

Self-care means something different to everyone, so make sure you do at least one thing that works for you. Feel like giving yourself a sweet treat? Go for it. Will relaxing with a face mask and a true crime podcast help melt the stress away? Sounds heavenly.

10. Treat yourself to an early night

Many of us don’t get enough sleep, which contributes to low mood and poor mental health. If you haven’t got plans tonight, treat yourself to an early night - make it extra special by having a lovely warm bath beforehand.

