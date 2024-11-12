How to make your kitchen smell great, according to a cleaning professional

In a perfect world, what would your kitchen smell like? A mouthwatering roasted chicken, perhaps? Or maybe the cozy scent of just-baked bread. At any rate, we're willing to guess that "spoiled food" didn't make the list. After all, is there anything less appetizing than being in a room that offends your nose? Plenty of factors can contribute to a stinky kitchen, from food residue trapped in the garbage disposal to a not-so-clean microwave. But there are simple steps you can take to eliminate unwanted odors, and we enlisted the help of a cleaning professional to give us some tips.

Want an instant aroma-lifter? Get out the citrus. (Getty Images)

Karina Toner, Operations Manager of Washington, D.C.-based cleaning company Spekless, says, "A fresh-smelling kitchen transforms a cooking space into a more inviting, pleasant environment. Kitchens can easily pick up strong odors from cooking, garbage or lingering food particles... With these targeted strategies, your kitchen can maintain a welcoming, fresh scent day after day."

Keep scrolling to see how you can get your kitchen in shape ahead of the holidays (and while you're at it, check out Toner's insights about whether you should be cleaning the inside of your dishwasher).

Your kitchen's packed with guilty offenders when it comes to rotten smells, but fear not — they're easily tamed. (Getty Images)

Regularly clean and deodorize the garbage bin

"Garbage bins are one of the primary sources of unpleasant kitchen odors," says Toner. "As scraps and liquids accumulate, the bin can harbor bacteria that produce foul smells." Her suggestion? "Empty the bin daily, and thoroughly clean it with warm, soapy water weekly. For deodorizing, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda at the bottom of the bin to absorb odors or place an activated charcoal sachet inside to neutralize smells. For consistent freshness, line the bin with a bag before adding waste and replace the bag promptly when full."

Amazon Moso Natural Mini Air Purifying Bags, 2-Pack While many odor-targeting products on the market simply mask odors, these little pouches actually eliminate them — without any added chemicals or fragrances. The secret is in their bamboo charcoal, which has millions of pores that draw putrid particles out of the air to give you a more pleasant sensory experience. They absorb moisture, which is often to blame for the stench. These bags can be used practically anywhere you're experiencing unwanted funkiness. They will need to be refreshed from time to time (they're absorbing all of your home's stenches, after all), so let them sit outside in the sun for an hour, once per month. And when they've finally maxed out their odor-absorbing potential, you can open the pouches and sprinkle the bamboo charcoal into your soil — it's good for your plants! $10 at Amazon

Use a natural simmer pot

"Simmer pots, which release aromatic steam when heated, can mask and neutralize kitchen odors by creating a pleasant, warm fragrance that permeates the room," Toner explains. "Combine water, citrus peels (such as lemon or orange), a few cinnamon sticks and a handful of cloves or rosemary in a small pot. Let it simmer on low heat for 1–2 hours, refilling water as needed. This natural fragrance will make the kitchen smell cozy and inviting."

Amazon Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker Toner offers this alternative tip: "Use a slow cooker to keep the simmer pot going for longer periods safely." We already loved this appliance for making fall favorites like soup, stew and braises — now it can improve your kitchen's aroma! $35 at Amazon

Absorb odors with baking soda and vinegar

"Baking soda and vinegar are both powerful natural odor neutralizers, and they’re especially helpful for tackling strong residual smells on surfaces and in the air," says Toner. "For lingering cooking odors, leave a bowl of baking soda or vinegar out on the countertop overnight. Alternatively, make a diluted vinegar spray (equal parts vinegar and water) to wipe down countertops and other kitchen surfaces, leaving a neutral, fresh scent after cleaning."

Amazon Full Circle Refillable Glass Spray Bottle Want to give making your own solution a go? You'll need a spritzer to put it in, and this one happens to be the most aesthetically pleasing option we've seen lately, thanks to its bamboo collar. It's so attractive, it might just inspire you to clean more! We love that the nonslip base keeps it stable on your counter. $14 at Amazon

Freshen sink drains and garbage disposals

"Food remnants and waste in sink drains or garbage disposals can accumulate and lead to foul odors," Toner warns. "Regularly cleaning these areas ensures they don’t contribute to a stale-smelling kitchen. Pour a half-cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by a half-cup of vinegar. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes to break down any clogs and deodorize, then flush with boiling water. For garbage disposals, toss in a few lemon or orange peels and a handful of ice cubes; the ice sharpens the blades while the citrus oils add freshness."

Amazon Active Garbage Disposal Cleaner, 24-Pack In case your home doesn't always have a steady supply of citrus, these highly-rated tablets can be used to bust away gunk instead. Give them a go 1-2 times per month (this box comes with at least a year's worth), and they'll foam up, releasing a pleasantly fruity scent while helping to remove residue. $19 at Amazon

Incorporate fresh herbs as natural air fresheners

"Fresh herbs like basil, rosemary and mint release subtle fragrances that keep the kitchen smelling pleasant without overpowering," shares Toner. "Place a pot of fresh herbs near the kitchen window or in a sunny spot on the counter. Not only do they add a fresh scent, but they’re also functional, as you can use them in cooking. Lightly mist the herbs with water occasionally to release their aroma, especially after preparing strong-smelling foods."

Amazon Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer And if your fridge is smelling funky? This unassuming stainless steel odor minimizer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that's actually it. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car ... anywhere that could use some stench removal. $22 at Amazon

Refresh with a DIY essential oil spray

"Essential oils provide natural fragrance without the chemicals found in synthetic air fresheners," says Toner. "A simple spray made with essential oils can neutralize odors and leave a lasting, pleasant aroma. Mix 10–15 drops of a fresh essential oil like lemon, eucalyptus or lavender with water in a spray bottle. Lightly spray the air, or apply a few spritzes on a kitchen cloth and hang it in an inconspicuous spot to subtly release fragrance. Be sure to shake the bottle before each use to mix the oils."

Amazon Plant Therapy Organic Lemon Essential Oil Toner recommends this oil, saying, "Lemon’s fresh, clean scent works well for kitchens, and it’s versatile for many cleaning and deodorizing tasks." It's a 100% pure essential oil that's safe for kids and pets to be around, and you can use it in all sorts of applications, from freshening up your home to boosting your hair's shine. $19 at Amazon

Routinely wash and replace dish towels and sponges

"Dish towels and sponges absorb food particles and moisture, making them a breeding ground for bacteria and bad smells," notes Toner. "Replacing them regularly ensures that they don’t contribute to stale odors." How often? "Replace dish towels every few days and sponges weekly. You can also clean sponges by microwaving them for 1–2 minutes (make sure they’re damp) to kill bacteria, though this only temporarily freshens them. Consider using odor-resistant dishcloths for a longer-lasting alternative to sponges."

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack These reusable towels went viral on social media thanks to their super absorbent nature. They can be used on everything from dishes and counters to mirrors and windows, and because they can be tossed into the washer, they'll save you a bundle on disposable paper towels. Plus, they dry quickly, which helps ward off icky odors. $14 at Amazon

Bake vanilla extract or freshly baked goods

"The scent of baked goods or warm vanilla naturally neutralizes odors and creates an inviting kitchen atmosphere," says Toner. "Even a small amount of vanilla extract can mask cooking smells. Place a tablespoon of vanilla extract in a small oven-safe dish, and bake at a low temperature (250°F) for 15-20 minutes. Alternatively, baking a batch of cookies or muffins works wonders for creating a warm, inviting fragrance."

Amazon Nordic Ware Naturals Aluminum Half-Sheet Pan, 2-Pack I used to bake professionally, and my kitchen will never be without a set of these versatile trays. Their most obvious use is probably baking cookies (hello, fab-smelling kitchen!), but there's something else I do with them. If I'm baking something runny in a pie or cake pan, I always stick one of these babies underneath to catch any drippings — easier to clean the tray than the bottom of my oven. Plus, stuck-on residue can burn in your stove, which makes for less-than-pleasant aromas. $30 at Amazon

Deep-clean microwave to eliminate trapped odors

"Microwaves can trap strong food odors that linger after heating food," explains Toner. "Deep cleaning removes food particles that contribute to lingering smells. Fill a microwave-safe bowl with water and a few slices of lemon, and microwave on high for 5 minutes. The steam loosens any food splatters, while the lemon neutralizes odors. Afterward, wipe down the interior with a damp cloth to remove residue."

Amazon Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Another popular option? This mad mommy! All you do is remove her hair (sorry, Mama), fill her with vinegar, water and a squeeze of lemon, put her top back on, pop her into the microwave and heat for 5-8 minutes. While she's in there, tiny vents release a mist of the water-vinegar mixture, which helps soften and release food buildup. Then you can simply wipe everything down, no harsh chemicals or intense scrubbing required. $9 at Amazon

Use coffee grounds as natural deodorizers

Finally, Toner says, "Coffee grounds absorb odors and are an effective, eco-friendly way to keep air smelling neutral. Their scent is subtle, making them ideal for combating stale air without overpowering. Place a small bowl of used coffee grounds on the counter after cooking meals with strong smells, like fish or garlic. Refresh the grounds every couple of days to keep the scent effective."