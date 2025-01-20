Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to quickly defrost your windshield during Canada's extreme cold — and common mistakes to avoid

As extremely cold temperatures impact most of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Lifestyle & Features Editor
close up of man cleaning an icy window on a car with ice scraper
Removing ice and snow from your vehicle doesn't have to be difficult. (Image via Getty Images)

Canadians are no strangers to winter weather, but most of the country is experiencing an entirely new level of cold thanks to a change in the polar jet stream. According to Environment Canada, temperatures could reach approximately -45°C in parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Along with warnings of snow squalls and winter storms, you can bet Canadians across the country will be reaching for their shovels and snow brushes.

We've all picked up our own tricks for clearing snow from our vehicles, but many of us might actually be making mistakes that can damage our vehicles. But what is the quickest and safest way to clear your car this winter? Keep reading for all the tips and tricks — plus all the gadgets you need.

  • EcoNour Car Windshield Cover for Ice and Snow

    $28$30
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

Giving yourself plenty of time is key when it comes to winter travel. In addition to giving yourself extra drive time in winter conditions, be sure to factor in the time it takes to remove ice and snow from your vehicle. Not only will this ensure that you aren't feeling rushed, but it will also help ensure that all the ice and snow is removed from your windshield, rear windshield, mirrors and lights.

Assuming you're able to get into your vehicle, one of the best and easiest ways to de-ice your car is to turn on your engine, turn up the heat and let your defrosters do the work for your windshield and rear windshield. You may still have to remove snow from your car, but this can help speed up the process.

It may be tempting to have your kids or pets wait inside an idling car while you're removing snow from the vehicle or digging the car out from the driveway. However, winter weather conditions and idling cars can be a recipe for disaster. Snow and ice can block tailpipes and cause carbon monoxide to build up in the car, and carbon monoxide poisoning can happen within minutes for young children.

Cleaning snow from a car. A beautiful woman is cleaning snow from a car with a brush. Transport concept, seasonality Winter glass cleaning.
Give yourself ample time to clean off your car before hitting the road. (Image via Getty Images)

Sometimes, winter weather can freeze locks and doors, making it difficult to get into your vehicle. If your car is covered in a thick layer of ice or you're pressed for time, mix 2/3 rubbing alcohol and 1/3 water in a spray bottle and apply liberally to your windshield, locks or car handles. The rubbing alcohol has a lower freezing point than water and will begin to melt the ice.

If you don't have rubbing alcohol, you can create your own saltwater mixture. The salt will work similarly to the alcohol and begin melting the ice. There are also commercial de-icers available for purchase that can do the trick.

  • Rain-X 29240 Windshield De-Icer, 500g, 1 Yellow, Medium

    $9$10
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • Alaskan Windshield De-Icer - 455g Spray Can (3 PACK)

    $31$40
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

Avoid these common mistakes when clearing off your vehicle after a winter storm.

It may seem like a good idea to pour boiling water or hot water on your windshield to remove snow and ice, but it can be a costly mistake. The temperature change of the boiling water on the cold glass can cause your windshield to crack or shatter.

It may seem like a good idea to turn on your windshield wipers as soon as you start your vehicle to help remove ice and snow. However, you run the risk of damaging your wiper blades or the wiper blade motor. Wait until all the ice and snow have been removed from your windshield before you turn them on.

You might think that putting your wiper blades up into the air will save you time in the long run when cleaning off your vehicle, but you might want to think again. While many people think this will prevent their wiper blades from freezing to their windshield, a winter storm can damage the rubber on the wiper blades and put strain on the blade itself.

  • Migaven Windshield Cover for Snow and Ice

    $25$30
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

Strong winds could also cause the blades to fall back onto the window and crack the windshield. Instead, consider using a windshield cover to protect your vehicle from ice and snow and protect your wiper blades.

