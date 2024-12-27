Unroll your mat: A beginner's guide to starting a yoga practice

There's every reason to begin your yoga practice now. With evidence that a regular practice can improve flexibility, balance and strength, enhance mobility, sleep and mental health and reduce pain and stress levels, it's truly a good way to take charge of your health. But some folks have a block (no pun intended) when it comes to starting yoga. Let us knock that out of the way for ya.

"Yoga is for everybody. The only prerequisite is that you can breathe," Jessamyn Stanley, an online yoga instructor, author and co-founder of The Underbelly, tells Yahoo Life.

To the uninitiated, yoga can seem intimidating — the ancient roots, the multitude of styles, the multisyllabic words, the $200 outfits. But it needn't be. If one in six adults in the U.S. can practice yoga, you can too. No initiation or Lululemon apparel required.

"Start small! You don't have to do yoga every darn day to be a good yoga practitioner," says Ariele Foster, a physical therapist, a yoga instructor and the founder of the Yoga Anatomy Academy and Wellilo Clinic.

Continue reading as Stanley and Foster, both celebrated for their no-nonsense approach, and I, a former children's yoga instructor, answer your most pressing questions to ease you onto the mat.

Choosing the right class

In the West, most physical yoga classes are a form of hatha yoga featuring a series of poses called asanas. Styles of hatha you might see include Ashtanga, vinyasa, Iyengar and power yoga. But don't worry — you don't need to know the differences to get started. Our experts offer the following tips to choose the right class.

Start online . Our experts recommend starting with online classes to familiarize yourself with the vocabulary and to gain confidence in the movements. "Try finding something free on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok," Stanley says, "or finding a book about yoga and trying out the poses."

Look for beginner-friendly in-person classes. In-person classes can also be great. Foster says, "For physical yoga asana classes, beginners should look first and foremost for welcoming teachers and communities. Classes might be labeled gentle, Yoga 1, beginners, foundations, hatha, etc."

Try what looks appealing and let go of expectations . Stanley is looser about levels: "I don't think that you have to specifically go to a beginner yoga class. I started with Bikram yoga, which is a very physically challenging style of yoga, and I was almost always the fattest person, very frequently the only Black person. On the surface, you would say a beginner shouldn't go to that class. Or we tend to think, 'I need to go where there are people who look like me,' but I have not found that to be the case. Start wherever you are."

Consider options for specific needs or populations. That said, there are specialized options. Those with limited mobility or balance issues may want to start with chair yoga. If you're pregnant, stick with prenatal yoga, as it's safer. I can attest that it vastly enhanced my pregnancy and delivery experience. Prefer one-on-one guidance? Consider booking a private session.

Be fierce: Warrior pose builds courage, balance, focus, strength and more. (Getty Images)

Preparing for your 1st yoga class

The right clothing and props can support your practice, but you don't have to lay out an obscene amount of cash to get started with yoga. The reality is, yoga has been turned into a multibillion-dollar clothing industry that will gladly accept your money, but we bet there's something breathable, flexible, comfortable and form-fitting in your closet that will serve you. Of course, as your practice grows, you may want to splurge on cute, functional performance attire that inspires you or other yoga props and tools to deepen your practice. Before your first class, our experts recommend the following preparations.

Select yoga-appropriate clothing

"The most important thing is that you are comfortable. I would not recommend jeans or any stiff fabric," Stanley says. "I recommend tight-fitting garments. … Baggy clothes can be challenging." Indeed, a loose, cropped tee is sure to misbehave during downward-facing dog.

Light layers are helpful as your body builds and releases heat. If you have a long-sleeve top over a tank or sports bra, you can simply remove the top layer as your body warms up. You'll also want to shed those socks once you're on the mat: "It's helpful to use the grip of my feet," Stanley says, and socks without anti-slip features can cause you to slip and slide on the mat.

Consider investing in a mat

Yoga mats are designed to offer support during your practice while also helping prevent you from slipping. If you plan to practice at home, it's a good idea to considering purchasing a mat. Likewise, if you plan to participate in in-studio classes, Foster recommends you bring your own mat and a water bottle. However, if you don't want to invest in a mat quite yet, they're often available to borrow or rent in-studio — just check with your instructor to see what options you have.

Communicate with your instructor and modify where needed

For in-person classes, show up early and tell your teacher you're new to yoga. Notify them of any medical issues or physical limitations you have so they can cue modifications and offer props or alternate poses. For example, if you have glaucoma or are prone to vertigo, you'll want to avoid inversions where you're positioned upside down, whether that's in downward-facing dog or a headstand. And pregnant people should skip twists, extreme backbends and forward bending.

"Modifications are for everybody. You taking a modification gives your neighbor permission to also take one," says Foster. "No single person can do everything. Simone Biles is a GOAT, but even she does not do every single gymnastics move on the planet."

Stanley agrees: "Always feel comfortable stopping or doing a different posture. Do not submit to the pressure [to do something you aren't comfortable with]. Listen to your own body. Yoga is inviting you to get to know the teacher in yourself."

Avoid eating immediately beforehand

Word to the wise: Don't chow down before you yoga. "The old advice is don't eat anything for two to four hours before practicing yoga asana. That is not always realistic, especially for folks who eat lunch at 12:30 p.m. and then head to yoga class at 6 p.m. Basically, don't start a physical yoga practice on a full stomach."

Accept what comes — bodies make noises

Toots happen, joints crack and grunts unleash as you twist and turn. So be it. Stanley says: "I recommend farting, burping, making loud sounds. I'm an extremely loud yoga practitioner, and I notice that when I go to classes in person, I'm moaning or yawning and making really big sounds and no one else in the room is. But I've also noted that the teachers often say, 'Make noise! If you feel uncomfortable in your body, you should make noise.' So my biggest etiquette point is to make whatever sounds your body wants to make. Do not inhibit your sounds."

Give yourself room to move

Do mind your space, though, Stanley says: "Don't set your mat up so closely to somebody that you could kick them."

Schedule time for yourself. (Getty Images)

Making yoga a habit

After dipping that toe in the proverbial waters, you'll be ready to dive in. Try a mix of online and in-person classes, sample new styles, try different teachers and see what resonates. One teacher may unlock the secret of "sending breath to your hip" while another may guide you effortlessly into a delightful pose you'd never dreamed you could do.

Set a goal for how often you'd like to practice

Set an intention for how often you'd like to get on the mat and put it on the calendar. "If you attend a once-a-week class and love it, and that works best for your schedule, great," Foster says. "You can always add more classes if it makes sense for your life."

Set up an at-home practice

Creating a home practice will help you maintain a long-term practice. Designate a space and keep props at the ready. A good mat provides cushion, grip and a space of one's own. If you don't have a mat, just use a rug or dare to be like my own favorite Zoom yoga teacher, "No Mat" Amy, and do it right there on the bare floor.

Gear to have on hand may include blocks for support and balance, blankets for warmth and cushioning during certain poses, a strap or a towel to aid with flexibility and a wall to help with the wobbles or for restorative poses. Some enjoy silence during practice, while others set the scene with ambient music, nature sounds, traditional music, classical music or even metal.

Listen to your body and make adjustments

But the main thing you should listen to is yourself. "If your body is saying 'Aghh, this hurts my knees!', then get a blanket and put it underneath your knees or roll up the sides of your mat or sit on your butt," Stanley says. "A lot of times we stop listening to ourselves. Stop ignoring yourself! Treat yourself like you treat someone you love — every day. The yoga mat is a place where you can practice doing that. ... Let it be challenging, and notice how strong you are. But be nice to yourself."

Take note of how you feel before and after yoga

Notice why you come to the mat and how you feel during and after a practice. "Physical flexibility, strength, connection to the breath, mindfulness and mental wellness," Stanley notes of her own reasons to practice yoga, then adds: "But the biggest benefit that goes unsung is that yoga helps you be OK with the chaos of life. Because of the way that the practice works, it allows you, when you step off the mat, to roll with the punches. Yoga is meant to hold you through the tough moments in life."

Find a yoga class and get started

So go treat yourself to some yoga. To find a studio near you, check Mindbody or Yelp. Many studios offer free or donation-based community classes on occasion; otherwise, class cards or packages bring the price per class down. If you have a gym membership or access to city-run parks and recreation centers, they may offer open-level classes. Once the weather is nice, check local listings for yoga in the park or — swoon — sunrise beach yoga.

For free online classes, search YouTube (this ad-free one from the YMCA has a nice, leisurely pace). Our experts have plenty to offer too: Check out Stanley's free sample classes, free seven-day trial and more at The Underbelly; Foster's free seven-day trial classes and more are available at Yoga Anatomy Academy. If you have a child, story-based Cosmic Kids is a treasure and fun to do together.

For more, check out our expert recommendations for the best yoga mats, best yoga blocks and the best online workout programs.

Meet our experts

Ariele Foster, PT, DPT, E-CYT 500, doctor of physical therapy, licensed physical therapist and registered yoga teacher at the 500-hour level, founder of Yoga Anatomy Academy and Wellilo Clinic

Jessamyn Stanley, yoga instructor, co-founder of The Underbelly and author of Every Body Yoga and My Yoga of Self Acceptance

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.