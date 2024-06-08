The Hoxton, Vienna: mid-century chic and fantastic views of the historic city

Having opened its doors this spring, the latest outpost from the Hoxton — and its first in Austria — is a stylish and laid-back addition to the traditional European capital, with a look and feel which set it apart from more classical hotels in the area.

While a stylish rooftop bar with fabulous views over the city’s landmarks make it a destination in itself (and a welcome addition for locals), it’s also ideally positioned to explore the cultural and historical districts of this city break favourite.

Where?

An easy half hour meander from the central station, The Hoxton, Vienna is located in the capital’s 3rd district. The area is home to some of the city’s best museums and the historic 1st district is just a stone’s throw away. While not on a quiet leafy street, it’s not overly bustling.

Aerial view (Julius Hirtzberger)

Style

Restored from the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the new Hoxton is a beautiful marble clad building, with a renovation which borrows beautifully from its mid century origins. There’s original terrazzo flooring and the lobby has double high-ceilings with a wrap-around patio lining the floor-to-ceiling glass and allowing an abundance of natural light to flood in.

Hotel lobby (Julius Hirtzberger)

Bold textiles, bespoke rugs and typically Austrian dark woods add a homey feel alongside quirky and colourful Austrian art by Sterling Art.

Facilities

Guests can use the rooftop pool from 7am until 7pm, so it’s ideal for a bracing swim before hitting the sights, or to chill the whole day while enjoying 360 degree views of the city out to the Alps. The Cayo Coco Cuban bar adds retro appeal and serves up rum cocktails and cold beers. There’s no spa or gym, so it may not be for you if you are partial to a holiday workout.

Rooftop pool (Julius Hirtzberger)

The event space The Auditorium is a first from the hotel group, a grand three-tier cinema style area with two bars. There’s also the The Apartment, which comprises three private rooms that can be rented as cheerful office or party spaces.

Extracurricular

The event space also hosts screenings, theatre, markets, comedy and music events, so keep an eye on the calendar ahead of your stay for some in-hotel entertainment.

The Auditorium (Julius Hirtzberger)

If you can resist lounging around the pool all day, The Belvedere Palace is a hop, skip and jump away (I mean, how could you not go see iconic painting The Kiss?). Or if you fancy watching the world go by, you’re close to Stadtpark and its pretty greenery. While the 6th and 7th district are a must for cool restaurants and thrift shopping.

Which room?

The building has 196 bedrooms and there are four categories that Hoxton regulars will be familiar with: Shoebox, Snug, Cosy and Room.

“Cosy” Room (Julius Hirtzberger)

I stayed in the Cosy size and it felt like more than enough space for two, with the brand’s signature radio, nice toiletries and city guide thrown in to make you feel at home. The mix of dark wood and colourful accents created a calming space.

Food & drink

Bouvier is a chic all-day bistro offering a menu marrying New York and European influences. It’s safe to say I will be fondly thinking of the black truffle pastry for a long time. Though it’s the hospitality that stands out the most. The breakfast a la carte selection is also a treat.

Bouvier (Julius Hirtzberger)

For drinks, you can choose between the vibrant Cayo Coco and Salon Paradise which is a charming, creative speakeasy cocktail bar that makes for a great date night spot, especially when the live pianist is around to set the mood. The bespoke drinks are the perfect way to end a day of exploring.

Salon Paradise (Julius Hirtzberger)

Best for...

The hotel works equally for solo travellers and couples on a romantic getaway, with a the 30-something crowd sure to be lured by the eclectic feel. Though children are well accommodated for by the doting staff, and dogs are also welcomed.

The details

From €119 for a room, thehoxton.com/vienna