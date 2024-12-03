Hulu's massive Cyber Monday deal will save you up to 90% — sign up for $1

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in 'Only Murders in the Building' on Hulu. (Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Hunting for the last remaining great Cyber Monday deals? Hulu has one for you. Today is the final day to get Hulu for just $0.99/month — just $12 for the entire year. That's 90% off ad-supported access to all the best Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, Taste the Nation and Ben Stiller's newest Christmas Movie Nutcrackers.

Plus, watch network TV episodes the day after they air, like The Bachelor and Bachelorette, tons of movies on-demand (including the return of The Twilight Saga!) and every FX show including The Bear and Shogun.

You can snag this seriously great deal on our favorite streaming service for the general TV lover for the rest of today. But hurry, the Hulu Cyber Monday deal ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT. (That's Dec. 3 at 3 a.m. for the East Coast shoppers).

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But not only is the Hulu Cyber Monday sale a once-a-year event, it's saving you a whopping 90% on a subscription.

You can also add Disney+ into the mix with the Disney+ and Hulu Duo bundle deal for $3/month. That's 72% off for the whole year for access to every chapter of the MCU and so much more.

Who is eligible for the Hulu Cyber Monday deal?

Brand new subscribers are eligible for this deal. Current Disney Bundle, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ subscribers are not eligible for this offer, including standalone combos or those who subscribe via third-parties.

How long is the Hulu sale running for?

