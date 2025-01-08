What is HMPV? Outbreak updates and symptoms explained

As cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have recently increased in China, Indian authorities are also ramping up monitoring for cases of the respiratory virus by carrying out more testing.

India has reported at least five cases of the virus among people who have not travelled internationally, which indicates they are unrelated to the recent surge of cases in China. Cases have also been reported in Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

Prakash Abitkar, minister of health for Maharashtra in the Kolhapur district of India, said authorities have been "aware that this virus has been around for a while" and reassured the public that "surveillance is underway".

"Hence, let us stay positive and not panic,” he told The Indian Express.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the latest report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, published on January 2, states that, as expected for this time of year, there is a month-over-month increase of acute respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, RSV and human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

On Friday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also commented: “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year."

Dr Conall Watson, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, told Yahoo UK: "Our surveillance systems in GP surgeries and hospitals indicate that levels are in line with what we would expect to see."

Here's what we know about the virus – including symptoms, how it is spread and how to prevent infection.

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and how does it spread?

Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV, was first identified by Dutch researchers in 2001 and is a respiratory virus with symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. But in some instances, it can lead to more serious symptoms and even result in pneumonia or bronchitis.

Those with weakened immune systems, such as elderly people, children and infants, are more susceptible to the disease, and it accounts for roughly 10-12% of respiratory illness among children, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Professor Martin Michaelis of the University of Kent also says: "At the age of five, almost everyone has been infected with HMPV," demonstrating how common it is.

WHO also states that those with pre-existing lung conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or emphysema, are at higher risk of severe outcomes.

Respiratory diseases like HMPV tend to be more prolific during the winter months and early spring, and is spread through coughing, sneezing and coming into contact with an infected person or contaminated surface.

What are the symptoms of HMPV?

Symptoms of HMPV include:

High temperature or fever

Cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Fatigue

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Rash

In some cases, patients can present more serious symptoms, such as:

Difficulty breathing and shortness of breath

Wheezing

Bronchitis

Pneumonia

Asthma flare-ups

What can you do to curb the spread of HMPV and is there treatment?

To reduce the risk of infection, WHO recommends staying home when ill, following medical advice regarding care, wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, practicing regular handwashing, and getting recommended vaccines as advised by one's physician and local public health authorities.

At the moment, there is no specific treatment for HMPV, but you can manage your symptoms by getting plenty of rest and having lots of fluids. Those with severe symptoms may be put on a course of steroids to reduce inflammation and help with chesty coughs, or oxygen therapy to help ease any breathing difficulties.

How does HMPV differ from COVID-19?

Unlike COVID-19, there is no vaccine for HMPV currently, but some of the symptoms – including a cough, runny nose and fever – are similar.

There is no indication that the current outbreak of HMPV will not be contained.

Professor Martin Michaelis assures that it is "extremely unlikely" that the current outbreak of HMPV will cause another pandemic. "In contrast to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, HMPV has been around for decades, and there are high levels of immunity in the population,” he says.

Read more about global health: