Hungry? Save on Krispy Kreme's new fall flavors, Hello Fresh kits and other eats

Even if you're not now, you'd be wise to invest in these Groupon deals (gourmet gift cards, produce boxes and more) for future you — or for future gifting.

You needn't fork out a fortune to enjoy food from your fave spots. Groupon is serving up savings for all kinds of cravings. We're talking bonus bucks on Krispy Kreme gift cards (score $25 worth of treats for just $20 — plus, the sweets favorite just unveiled three new fall doughnut flavors!) and $66 off a haul of Maryland blue crabs. And don't miss today's discount-boosting FOMO and SAVEMORE codes on certain items: A box of organic produce from Full Circle Farms drops to over 55% off and Yahoo's favorite meal delivery service, Hello Fresh, is nearly 65% off.

Prefer to support local eateries? Just punch the city name into Groupon's search bar and you'll find everything from jambalaya and gumbo deals at New Orleans Creole Cookery to half-off java at Seattle's The Burnt Coffee Co. Or perhaps you seek the kind of deal that started this whole Groupon thing back in 2008: cheesy Chicago pizza for less. Yes, please!

Even if you're not hungry at the moment, you'd be wise to invest in a few of these deals for future you — or for future gifting. Read on for the most tempting Groupon deals to grab now, no matter where you live.

Groupon Ruth's Brownie Kitchen $14 $30 Save $16 with code Blondies, brownies, biscotti, cookies, cakes... The Hudson Valley, NY, bakery offers dozens of delectable goodies to choose (and chew) from — made to order using Belgian chocolates and organic ingredients. For just $14, you can get $30 worth of your faves using this Groupon deal. "Received brownies moist and gooey (just the way I like them) and they maintained their moistness for two weeks!" reported one fan who scored a deal with Groupon. "Never turned hard and crusty." Save $16 with code Copied! SAVEMORE $14 at Groupon

Groupon Full Circle Farm Organic Produce $16 $37 Save $21 with code Ahhh. Fresh, clean, organic whole produce delivered to your door at a 55% discount. Simply customize your box of choice (Mixed Fruit and Veggie, Traditional CSA or Organic Snack Pack) and await your bounty. Today's special discount brings the sprout-size box down to a low $16. One five-star fan shared, "Everything came as expected and the fruit and vegetables are fresh and crisp." Save $21 with code Copied! FOMO $16 at Groupon

Groupon Molly & Mia Gourmet Sweets $17 $30 Save $13 with code This sweet deal is sure to delight! With a $30 voucher (which only costs $17 thanks to today's bonus code) you could snap up, say, a dozen decadent marshmallows and a couple of cupcakes in a jar or a few gourmet s'mores desserts. There's no big rush either: You'll have 120 days to spend it, but we can't imagine you'd wait that long. "The best cupcakes ever," wrote a five-star fan. "I ordered the Lemon Raspberry and Red Velvet. Will definitely order again!" Save $13 with code Copied! FOMO $17 at Groupon

Groupon FTD.com Chocolate Gifts $17 $35 Save $18 with code How do we love chocolate? Let us count the ways: Over berries, atop pretzels, covering nuts, as fudge, in cupcakes, coating doughnuts and so many more. FTD.com beautifully presents the dark delicacy every which way. Indeed, the floral specialists are thinking inside the box with this gifty treat. Luckily, Groupon gives every $35 order a $17 price tag with this coupon. "Great prices," wrote a fan. "My wife will love the chocolate-covered strawberries and the delivery fee wasn't too much at all. Thanks, Groupon." Save $18 with code Copied! FOMO $17 at Groupon

Groupon Krispy Kreme eGift Card $20 $25 Save $5 Glazed! Sprinkled! Bursting with cream! Pick your pleasure(s) whenever the urge strikes with this Krispy Kreme gift card. Just $20 bucks grants you a $25 card. That's an extra fiver to spend on, say, a dozen doughnuts (we're super excited for these newbies for fall: Maple Buttercreme, Oatmeal Kreme Pie and Salted Caramel Cheesecake) or a Pumpkin-Spice Specialty Latte. You can buy up to three cards at a time and thank a teacher, surprise a friend and treat yourself all in one go. Over 100,000 shoppers have grabbed this Groupon deal. One reported, "Worked well — just like a gift card. We used it twice to use up the total." Another added, "The glazed doughnuts are quite good and fresh." $20 at Groupon

Groupon Oregon Valley Farm Meat $85 $150 Save $65 with code Save nearly 45% on organic and grass-fed meat from family-run Oregon Valley Farm. Get $150 worth of grass-fed beef and lamb, Wagyu beef, organic chicken or non-GMO pork — even wild-caught fish is on the menu. No hormones. No antibiotics. This $150 voucher is already majorly discounted, but today's promo code brings it to just $85. And don't miss Groupon's other featured deals on larger Oregon Valley Farm orders, which are also on the page. Save $65 with code Copied! SAVEMORE $85 at Groupon

Groupon Maryland Blue Crabs from Harbor House Crabs $119 $185 Save $66 Feeling crabby? Here's a serious hook-up: 30 sweet and tender Maryland blue crabs for under $4 a pop. They'll even throw in four mallets and brown paper so you can pretend you're at a bayside crab house. Shipping is extra, but hey, you'll save on gas money and hotel fees by not driving out to Maryland. One regular raved: "The crabs from Harbor House are always exceptional. Even with two-day shipping to California, the crabs are fresh. Delicious, meaty and full of flavor," $119 at Groupon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.