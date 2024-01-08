Hunter Schafer was an ethereal vision in a translucent gown at the Golden Globes

Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Hunter Schafer brought her inimitable red-carpet style to the Golden Globes last night.

The actress – who was presenting an award on stage – arrived at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles looking ethereal in a light blush see-through gown with translucent tendrils of gauzy fabric trailing behind her in a dramatic train.

Underneath the wispy Prada dress was a plain white sheath slip, which she colour co-ordinated with white pointy pumps.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Although Schafer was not among the evening's nominees, the actor still has plenty to celebrate with the success of her latest film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The prequel follows the rise of the original trilogy’s central antagonist, Coriolanus Snow, and features acclaimed performances from Schafer and co-stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Peter Dinklage.

Throughout the film’s press tour, Schafer — who plays Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s older cousin — leaned into her character’s Capitol roots with a slew of experimental and boundary-pushing outfits. This included a painted midi dress from Schiaparelli’s autumn/winter 2023 haute couture collection, a crinkled gold set inspired by a similar look seen on Prada’s spring/summer 2009 runway, and a joyful Marni minidress entirely covered in vibrant pink 3-D flowers.

Gotham - Getty Images

Meanwhile, she also wore a very memorable look during last year's awards season. For the 2023 Vanity Fair Academy Awards afterparty, Schafer wore a striking Ann Demeulemeester ensemble, which consisted of a low-rise white silk skirt with a single, very carefully placed, feather.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The actress' style is certainly one to watch on the red carpet – she pushes boundaries and is not afraid to have fun with fashion. And this Prada look might just be her best yet.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

You Might Also Like