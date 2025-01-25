Husband Upset with Wife After She Forgot to Pick Up Their Son, 9, from Basketball Practice Due to Her Roblox ‘Addiction’

"It started off harmless — just a fun thing she would do during downtime, but recently she has missed appointments and chores because of this game," the husband said

A husband's domestic bliss has been upended by what he describes as his wife's "addiction" to a Roblox game.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A------?" forum, the 36-year-old man began by explaining that he and his wife, 37, have always "evenly split" their household chores and parenting responsibilities. However, he said, "lately this all changed because she has become addicted to a game called Dress to Impress on Roblox."

The husband wrote that what started as a "fun" and "harmless" way for his wife to unwind during downtime before bed has turned into a concerning problem as "recently she has missed crucial appointments and chores because of this game."

"I tried to be understanding and gently remind her to do her tasks, but she would always say she 'forgot' or 'got distracted,' " he explained.

The situation came to a head when the wife completely forgot to pick up their 9-year-old son from his basketball practice, sparking an argument between the couple. The husband said he was surprised to return home at 7 p.m. one night to find that his son was "nowhere to be found," one hour after his practice had ended.



He discovered his wife in their bedroom, glued to her iPad and "playing the game as always." When the husband asked where their son was, "her eyes grew wide" as she seemingly realized she had missed the 6 p.m. pickup.

After the man raced over to their son's practice, the basketball coach told him he had been repeatedly calling and texting his wife, who is the boy's emergency contact, and "she didn't even notice."

When the man returned home, he "immediately blew up" at his wife. "How could she be so addicted to a kids' game that she completely forgot our son?" he wondered in his post.

His wife, meanwhile, defended herself by pointing out that forgetting to pick up their son was "a one-time thing" and accused her husband of being an "a------ for getting so angry." The husband admitted that he does "kind of understand her side of the story" but argued that she needs to be a more responsible parent.

In the comments section, fellow Redditors firmly sided with the man, arguing that he is right to believe his wife has become addicted to Roblox and that this incident should serve as "a wakeup call" for her.

"She needs therapy if she is so addicted to a silly kids' game with avatars that she is forgetting her own real child. This is a scary and serious event for your kid!!" one person wrote. "And okay, maybe losing track of time but missing the calls and texts too? That's insane!"

"That's a serious dereliction of parental duty and she's clearly addicted to the game. Imagine if she forgot to pick him up because she was drunk — there wouldn't even be an argument," a second commenter pointed out. "And in practical effect, this was just as bad."

Yet another person chimed in: "Once a 'hobby' starts interfering with your responsibilities, that’s a full-blown addiction. Forgetting your child over a video game is not acceptable and her dismissal of the infraction is even more cause for concern."

Others advised the man that it's time to sit his wife down and have a serious conversation about her gaming habits. They suggested he compel her to "go cold turkey" and delete the app or at least agree to "controls restricting access to the game." If she won't make changes for the sake of their marriage and family, "she may need a professional's help," someone noted.

"Tell your wife that it's a hard boundary you’re setting in your marriage. If she can’t comply, I recommend therapy and exploring next steps. If it’s impacting your family and marriage, she needs to feel consequences," another Redditor commented.



Another person wrote: "She needs to address this now, this is her rock bottom."

