Hydrating lipsticks: 10 of the best

When it comes to makeup, lip colour is key to completing any look. But let’s face it, traditional lipsticks often come with downsides, such as drying out lips and leaving them chapped. (And there’s nothing worse than a lipstick-chapped pout… except maybe lipstick on your teeth.) Thankfully, hydrating lipsticks are here to save the day. These innovative products are gamechangers, combining rich colour with nourishing ingredients to keep lips soft and moisturised. Not all lipsticks are created equal, though. The secret to hydration lies in the formula. Look for ingredients such as shea butter, vitamin E and natural oils for a smooth, vibrant finish. If your lips are especially dryand in need of extra moisture, go for products with hyaluronic acid and peptides – like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hyaluronic Happikiss. These formulas are particularly beneficial during dry seasons or in harsh climates, where lips are prone to cracking and discomfort. Gone are the days when hydrating lipsticks meant sacrificing pigmentation. Today’s formulas offer bold, rich shades that don’t compromise on moisture. Even matte lipsticks, once known for their drying effects, are infused with hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil to maintain a flawless look without the dryness. These lipsticks are a leap forward in lip care and beauty, offering moisture, comfort and stunning colour. If you’re ready to upgrade your lip game and keep your pout healthy, it’s time to make the switch… Your lips will thank you!

1. Wet Stick £23, kosas.com

2. Signature Lip £28, meritbeauty.com

3. Crème Lipstick £22, kyliejennercosmetics.co.uk

4. Gloss bomb £23, fentybeauty.co.uk

5. Hyaluronic Happikiss £27, charlottetilbury.com

6. Hydrating Core Lip Shine £7, elfcosmetics.co.uk

7. HyaluronicHydra-Balm £32, byterry.com

8. Rouge Coco Baume £36, chanel.com

9. Caviar Smoothing Matte Lipstick £36, Laura Mercier, lookfantastic.com

10. Ultralip £22, glossier.com