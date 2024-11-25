'The hype isn't worth it': Why these travelers ended their dream trip early

Luke Durrell and his girlfriend never expected they'd cut their romantic getaway to Capri short, but the Italian island felt less like an escape and more like a "stressful amusement park."

The U.K.-based couple planned a short visit to the Mediterranean island during their trip to Sorrento this past May. They were excited to see the iconic Blue Grotto and meander the charming streets. Since it was right before summer, Durrell knew Capri would be busy, but it ended up being "unbearable," he told USA TODAY.

"The reality was completely different," Durrell said. Cruise ship passengers overwhelmed the town and he felt like everything was packed and overpriced. "Even finding a spot to sit down felt impossible," he said. By lunchtime, the couple was fed up and caught an early ferry back to Sorrento.

The experience completely shifted Durrell's perspective on travel. "Capri taught me that sometimes the hype isn’t worth it – and peace and authenticity mean so much more than ticking off a postcard-worthy location," he said.

Durrell and his girlfriend ended their trip to Capri short because of how crowded it felt.

Many travelers are getting fed up with destinations overrun by tourists. Half of travelers said they have cut their trip short because of overcrowding, according to the recently released Dupe Destinations report by Cheapflights. Of the 2,000 travelers who responded to the August survey, 61% said overcrowding had a negative effect on their vacation experience, and 67% said too many tourists become "the main source of stress."

"With travel becoming more affordable and accessible than ever, some of the hottest destinations are experiencing a surge in visitors," Kayla DeLoache, a travel trends expert at Cheapflights, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "It's no secret that this popularity often leads to overcrowding, creating a challenge for travelers seeking a more secluded (and relaxing) experience."

Instagram versus reality

These days, many people find their travel inspiration from those beautifully edited TikTok and Instagram posts. In a 2023 survey by online travel agent eDreams, 48% of Americans said they've visited or traveled somewhere after discovering it on social media. Not only does this cause an influx of visitors to destinations – and blow up hidden spots – but some travelers realize that the Instagram-worthy destination isn't actually what it looks like online.

Charlotte Brown was looking forward to visiting the Gili Islands on her recent trip to Bali after seeing it on Instagram – it seemed like "absolute paradise," she told USA TODAY. She wanted to enjoy the beaches and see the many sea turtles that the islands are known for.

Charlotte Brown's trip to the Gili Islands was not what she expected.

It was another story when she arrived. Instead of the romantic couple vibe she was after, the islands had more of a loud party scene. "The beaches also were not as Instagram portrayed them to be," the London-based traveler said, adding that there was plastic littered everywhere. "It was very much built around tourists and had lost what I can imagine its charm and travel appeal."

Originally intending to stay four nights, Brown left the Gili Islands after just two, saying it was "a relief" to get away from the chaos.

"I would make sure to look outside of social media as that can 100% cloud your judgment," Brown said.

How to avoid overcrowded destinations

So long, Instagram. Now, Brown almost travels exclusively based on word of mouth, like recommendations by friends and family, or after extensive research. She'll also return to destinations she's enjoyed and "can rely on."

Durrell’s time in Capri led him to steer clear of must-visit spots, aligning with the 63% of travelers who avoid popular destinations during peak season, according to the Cheapflights report. Instead, Durrell said he seeks out places off the beaten path or plans long trips in one place "to really soak it in."

Another option is to think outside the box. "One way to avoid the crowds is to consider lesser-known destinations that can provide similar culture, landscapes and vibes as their mainstream counterparts," DeLoache said. "Not to mention, these hidden gems often come with a cheaper price tag."

Here are some "dupe" destinations, according to Cheapflights:

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, instead of Lima, Peru

Nuremburg, Germany, instead of Munich, Germany

Liverpool, U.K. instead of London, U.K.

Montpellier, Franc,e instead of Nice, France

Philadelphia instead of Boston

Memphis instead of New Orleans

Boise instead of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Durango instead of Anchorage

Planning a trip? Don't get destination-duped

