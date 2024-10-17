'I can see!': Shoppers say this No. 1 bestselling $8 eyeglass cleaning kit gets lenses 'crystal clear'

'No streaks, no smudges, no haze': The alcohol-free formula is made in the U.S., and it's ideal for screens too, fans say.

If you wear glasses, you've probably used just about any soft fabric as a cleaning cloth in a pinch. The problem? Wiping your lenses on your T-shirt or any old fabric can worsen smudges. A better option: A high-quality glasses cleaning kit with a dedicated microfiber cleaning cloth and a cleaning solution that targets dirt and oil on lenses. The No. 1 bestselling Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner kit is a solid choice, and it's on sale for $8.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The Koala kit is a no-brainer buy even at a higher price, and while this deal isn't extraordinary, it makes an already-affordable essential more affordable. More importantly, fans say it's wildly effective — and clear vision is priceless. No wonder more than 3,000 have been purchased in the past month alone.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Koala's nontoxic, fragrance-free solution is made with ultra-purified water and contains zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds). This makes it a safe choice for the whole family.

This kit is designed to clean almost anything you might put over your eyes — prescription eyewear, blue-light glasses, sunglasses, virtual reality sets, even camera lenses and devices. Many Amazon reviewers say Koala's cleaning solution is better than what they get from their ophthalmologist's office or eyewear shop. The Japanese microfiber cloth's dense weave enhances the power of this alcohol-free cleanser, they say. Plus, you're supporting a small business that makes products in small batches in New York.

We have a few questions: How is he going to reach the top of the lens? Wouldn't a squeegee be the way to go? But we have no questions at all about this deal. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

So, how does an eyeglass cleaning kit from a small business earn over 40,000 five-star fans and No. 1 bestseller status on Amazon? By being awesome, it seems.

Pros 👍

One pleased shopper said, "Made my glasses look brand new! This stuff is amazing. No smudges or lint fuzzies. Dries fast. No chemical smell. We are a family of seven, and all of us wear glasses. This is the best product I have found in a long time."

"No streaks, no smudges, no haze, better than alcohol cleaners," reported another five-star reviewer. "I have always used alcohol-based cleaners because that's what the eye doctor tells you to use. However, the alcohol cleaners always left a haze afterward. ... I am overly impressed with Koala eyeglass cleaner."

"I can see!" raved a grateful shopper. "Love this cleaner. What I had from the eye doctor left smudges and took forever to get a clear view in my glasses. This product works wonderfully."

And users don't stop with their lenses: "It really does get my glasses, phone and watch screen crystal clear. I work in IT, so I also use the cleaner/microfiber cloths on lots of laptops and other random things that are sensitive to cleaners and cloths."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say there's still room for improvement. "Works great to clean glasses, iPad screens as well as phone screens," shared a savvy shopper. "Makes cleaning those things a cinch! Very pleased with my purchase. If I had to pick one con, it would be the size of the cloths. I wished they were a little bigger."

"I don't give it five stars 'cause the liquid is thicker than I thought," noted another shopper. "It has to be cleaned thoroughly, but the finishing is good. I have tried other brands that are easier to use, with less viscosity."

If you can use a spare, this 4-piece set is the one to buy — and it's only $2 more!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum $160 $200 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $550 $800 Save $250 with Prime | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Home

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2 $5 $12 Save $7 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $6 $13 Save $7 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen $15 $39 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle, Apple Pumpkin $16 $31 Save $15 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $21 $70 Save $49 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Joymoop Mop and Bucket With Wringer Set $32 $40 Save $8 with coupon | Editor-approved See at Amazon

EnerPlex Air Mattress, Queen $46 $71 Save $25 See at Amazon

Leapul Leaf Blower $70 $140 Save $70 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Kitchen

Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $30 $45 Save $15 | Editor-approved See at Amazon

Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife $39 $60 Save $21 Editor-approved See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lodge 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $57 $116 Save $59 | Editor-approved See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 See at Amazon

Seasonal

Ludilo Bat Decorations, 100-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon