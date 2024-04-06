I have thick, curly hair — and this $21 hair serum is my secret to taming frizz

This AG Care Vita C Serum Vitamin C Strengthening Sealant is my daily go-to — here's why (Photos via Amazon).

Maintaining curly hair isn’t as easy as some might think. Mine is prone to frizz and can be difficult to handle. So, when I tried AG Care’s Vita C hair serum for the first time, the results took me by surprise. I’ve used the product for six months and can’t believe how much control it gives me over my curls. I use it four times a week, and even on the days I don’t, my hair still looks healthy and hydrated. Below, I'll tell you why the serum is worth the price and what I've learned after using it for several months.

Amazon AG Care Strengthening Sealant Hair Serum What Is It: A lightweight leave-in serum that softens and moisturizes hair, reducing breakage and increasing elasticity. Specs: 75 mL/2.5 Fl Oz. Suitable for dry and damaged hair. Best for: All hair types, including thick hair. Pros Leaves hair soft and glossy

Controls unruly strands Cons Can feel greasy if applied heavily

The details

A salon favourite, the Vita C Strengthening Serum is a leave-in sealant that softens hair and reduces breakage. It contains a generous amount of vitamin C and plant-based squalane, and it is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free.

Without drying sulphates and parabens, the lightweight formula is designed to increase elasticity and collagen over time. Once applied, strands feel softer, healthier, and full of moisture. Split ends may also begin to seal, strengthening and protecting hair cuticles from future damage.

First impressions

For years, I've struggled to manage my thick, curly hair, so finding the right product has been challenging. However, everything changed when I tried the AG Care Vita C Serum.

The serum has a smooth, silky feel and a strong citrus scent. Personally, I don't mind it, but if you're sensitive to smells, it may not be ideal. Because it's loaded with vitamin C, it leaves my hair shiny. I swear that my hair has never been softer, yet it will hold its shape the next day.

After applying the serum, I use a straightener and airbrush, which, as you can see, give my hair a salon-like finish (photos via author).

The Vita C Serum has active ingredients like glycerin and magnesium, which help hydrate and protect my scalp. Before using the serum, my hair was dull and prone to frizz. Now, it's bouncy and protected against weird weather and humidity.

One thing to note: Less is more when applying the serum. Use a little bit at a time to avoid a greasy forehead or neck.

What shoppers are saying

The AG Care Vita C Serum Strengthening Sealant has scored a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon from more than 200 reviews.

Reviewers agree that the serum had improved their hair, praising the softness and shine it delivers.

“I can’t stop touching my hair,” one 5-star reviewer wrote.

Another said they’ve become a “devoted user” and “won’t give the product up.”

Some reviewers heard of AG Care from their hairstylists, who highly recommended it. One user commented how it’s helped repair their hair and praised the product’s high-quality ingredients.

However, some users disliked the serum's packaging and said it's not compatible with long hair.

It left a "tangled mess," wrote one long-hair shopper.

Another user cautioned using serum if you have sensitive skin, as its ingredients caused them discomfort.

Final verdict

The AG Care Vita C Strengthening Serum has become a must-have in my hair routine. My curls have never felt so tamed, and it's helped increase elasticity, softness and shine. For less than $30, the serum has genuinely helped my hair become the best it can be.

Though some Amazon reviewers think its $25 price tag is too high, it's a worthwhile investment, in my opinion. Fast-acting and reliable, the serum locks in moisture, even for the thickest of heads of hair.

