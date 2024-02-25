I just spent $300 at H&M — here's everything I bought for spring

I just spent way too much money at H&M — here's everything I bought (photos via author).

Spring is on my mind, and thus, I am planning my wardrobe accordingly. This spring, I want to lean into quiet luxury and only buy items I foresee wearing and loving for years to come. While I would love to build a rich-girl capsule wardrobe, my budget is more H&M, so I'm working with what I have. With that in mind, I recently hit up my local H&M to look for elevated basics that would fit the bill — and I was not disappointed. After an hour or so of perusing, I came out with five items, a $300 bill and a wishlist of items I want to buy online. To see what I bought and what else I have my eye on, check out my picks below.

What I bought

H&M's Textured Jacket (Photo via author)

I wore this $108 H&M jacket all throughout fall and I predict I will wear this textured style throughout spring. While I think it's incredibly chic and Jackie Kennedy-like, the texture isn't the most comfortable. That said, I still really want it in blue.

H&M's Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans (Photo via author)

While I'm normally a Levi's-only kind of gal, these slim-straight jeans caught my eye. They're made of 99 per cent cotton, so they have little stretch — just what I wanted. They fit true to size and come in three shades of denim.

Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans $47 at H&M

H&M's Fine-Knit Top (Photo via author)

I came for the colour and stayed for the fabric. This heavy-weight knit top feels more like a thin sweater than a T-shirt. Word to the wise: It fits large. I sized down for a more fitted look.

This exact white top isn't available online yet (photo via author).

Granted, this is not the exact top I bought (the one I purchased isn't online). However, it's giving the same energy — eyelet, embroidered and light for spring.

Eyelet Embroidered Shirt $80 at H&M

Satin Pajamas (Photo via H&M)

Nothing says "quiet luxury" quite like satin PJs. This two-piece set is as silky as it looks and doesn't shrink or warp in the washing machine. Shop the set in five colours.

What I still want

Tapered Pants in Cerise (Photo via H&M)

These bright pink pants remind me of another pair from Reformation that I regret not buying while they were on sale. However, unlike the Reformation pants, these are only $30 — a wallet win, I would say.

Crochet-Look Top (Photo via H&M)

I am really into the look of this black crochet top. You could easily dress it up or down and wear it going out or to the office.

Draped Jersey Dress (Photo via H&M)

I cannot get over how flattering this dress is. Paired with knee-high boots and a blowout? 'It' girl status achieved.

Draped Jersey Dress $47 at H&M

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat (Photo via H&M)

I am a total sucker for a trench coat in spring. Shop this knee-length jacket in three colours.

Lace Blouse (Photo via H&M)

I love a lace top, can't you tell? This one would pair well with blue jeans or a bikini if you're beach-bound.

Mock Turtleneck Crop Top (Photo via H&M)

How pretty is this green colour for spring? Shop the mock turtleneck in seven colours.

Mock Turtleneck Crop Top $16 at H&M

