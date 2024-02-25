I just spent $300 at H&M — here's everything I bought for spring
I just spent way too much money at H&M — here's everything I bought and everything I still want.
Spring is on my mind, and thus, I am planning my wardrobe accordingly. This spring, I want to lean into quiet luxury and only buy items I foresee wearing and loving for years to come. While I would love to build a rich-girl capsule wardrobe, my budget is more H&M, so I'm working with what I have. With that in mind, I recently hit up my local H&M to look for elevated basics that would fit the bill — and I was not disappointed. After an hour or so of perusing, I came out with five items, a $300 bill and a wishlist of items I want to buy online. To see what I bought and what else I have my eye on, check out my picks below.
What I bought
Textured Jacket
I wore this $108 H&M jacket all throughout fall and I predict I will wear this textured style throughout spring. While I think it's incredibly chic and Jackie Kennedy-like, the texture isn't the most comfortable. That said, I still really want it in blue.
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
While I'm normally a Levi's-only kind of gal, these slim-straight jeans caught my eye. They're made of 99 per cent cotton, so they have little stretch — just what I wanted. They fit true to size and come in three shades of denim.
Fine-Knit Top
I came for the colour and stayed for the fabric. This heavy-weight knit top feels more like a thin sweater than a T-shirt. Word to the wise: It fits large. I sized down for a more fitted look.
Eyelet Embroidered Shirt
Granted, this is not the exact top I bought (the one I purchased isn't online). However, it's giving the same energy — eyelet, embroidered and light for spring.
Satin Pajamas
Nothing says "quiet luxury" quite like satin PJs. This two-piece set is as silky as it looks and doesn't shrink or warp in the washing machine. Shop the set in five colours.
What I still want
Tapered Pants
These bright pink pants remind me of another pair from Reformation that I regret not buying while they were on sale. However, unlike the Reformation pants, these are only $30 — a wallet win, I would say.
Crochet-Look Top
I am really into the look of this black crochet top. You could easily dress it up or down and wear it going out or to the office.
Draped Jersey Dress
I cannot get over how flattering this dress is. Paired with knee-high boots and a blowout? 'It' girl status achieved.
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
I am a total sucker for a trench coat in spring. Shop this knee-length jacket in three colours.
Lace Blouse
I love a lace top, can't you tell? This one would pair well with blue jeans or a bikini if you're beach-bound.
Mock Turtleneck Crop Top
How pretty is this green colour for spring? Shop the mock turtleneck in seven colours.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.