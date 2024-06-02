I just spent $607 at Gap — here's what I'm keeping for summer (and what I'm returning)

As someone who loves the thrill of filling up an online shopping cart, I'll take any excuse to revamp my wardrobe. With the seasons changing and summer right around the corner, I figured what better time to take a look at the spring and summer offerings from some of my favourite brands. Recently, I've been finding myself gravitating towards Gap. This season, they’ve really stepped their game up with fashionable and size-inclusive outfits. I typically wear sizes 16-18, so Gap's wide range of sizes (many styles are available in XXS to XXL) is perfect for me.

I was on the hunt for a few pieces that could be dressed up or down and work for everything from an outdoor concert to a backyard baby shower. I got a bit carried away and ended up spending $607. Here are some of my favourite pieces that I bought — and styles that I will be returning.

Here I am wearing the Crinkle Gauze Big Shirt and Mid Rise Pant (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

Starting off strong with my favourite of the bunch with this Crinkle Gauze Matching Set. I’ve been wearing this non-stop. It’s the perfect solution to looking put together with very little effort. I’ve been wearing this outfit to the office, and every time I do, someone asks me where it's from. It’s light and airy, looks great and fits true to size. The only downside is the pants crease a bit when you sit, but that won’t stop me from wearing them.

Crinkle Gauze Big Shirt Tried and Tested By Yahoo Canada From $44 at Gap

Mid Rise Crinkle Gauze Wide-Leg Pants Tried and Tested by Yahoo Canada From $64 at Gap

Me in the Crinkle Gauze Pull-On Shorts and matching Crinkle Gauze Big Shirt (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

I loved the Crinkle Gauze Pants Matching Set so much that I got it in the shorts version, too — sue me! I love how versatile this set is. You can wear the pieces together or separately, to work or school; you can even tie the shirt in the front as I did and wear it as a swimsuit cover-up. I love how light and not constricting these shorts feel compared to jean shorts. I’ll be reaching for these all summer. And a bonus with the short, no creasing!

Crinkle Gauze Pull-On Shorts Tried and Tested by Yahoo Canada $65 at Gap

This cute Smocked Tiered Midi Dress is perfect for sunny days (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

This is the dress that spurred my Gap shopping spree to begin with. I saw an ad for it and had to have it. This sundress is a summer staple: it's perfect to dress up for a barbecue or dress down with a jean jacket at a concert. The ruching at the bust is flattering no matter your cup size and, best of all, it has pockets! My only complaint is that I wish it came in more colours.

Smocked Tiered Midi Dress Tried and Tested by Yahoo Canada $118 at Gap

The Patchwork Denim Mini Dress was a no for me (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

I have been looking for a denim smock dress for ages and was delighted when I stumbled on this one. I was attracted to the thick straps and patchwork design, but I found it to be boxy on my curves and an awkward length. I had high hopes for this one, but it will be going into my returns pile. You might have better luck with this one if you aren’t as curvy.

Patchwork Denim Mini Dress Tried and Tested by Yahoo Canada $108 at Gap

Linen-Blend Midi Dress (Photo via Vanessa Nigro).

I bought this dress to wear to a few baby showers this summer. The linen is very breathable and comfortable, and I love that the straps come off this one as well. The only downside is that the linen makes for a snug fit; I have a large bust and found it a tad bit tight. But otherwise it checks off my two main concerns for a semi-formal summer dress: looking good and feeling comfortable.

Linen-Blend Midi Dress Tried and Tested by Yahoo Canada $118 at Gap

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.